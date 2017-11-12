Duggar Family News: Kids Break Rule And Wear Pants Like Jinger Duggar As ‘Counting On’ Generates Scandal

The Duggar family is famous for the dress code they enforce on their kids. As soon as the kids are big enough to wear normal clothes, their mother, Michelle Duggar, makes sure that the girls dress in a “feminine” way. The girls grow up wearing only skirts, never pants, and are discouraged from wearing anything that reveals too much skin.

One example of the girls sticking to this dress code set by the family is when Jill Duggar, who is now married with two children, refused to wear pants when she worked briefly as a firefighter. She famously turned “her Nomex uniform pants into a long skirt to wear on the job,” according to Bustle.

“We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt,” Jill, Jana, Jinger, and Jessa wrote in their book, Growing Up Duggar, according to Bustle. “We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

However, Jinger Duggar decided to strike out on her own when she got married to Jeremy Vuolo. While the rest of the Duggar kids stuck to the dress code they grew up with, the 23-year-old Duggar decided to start incorporating pants into her outfit. Just in her first year of marriage, she wore loose slacks, leggings, knee-baring shorts, red flashy pants and ripped jeans.

This week, it came as a surprise when Jill Duggar, who insisted on wearing a skirt while fighting fires, was caught wearing jeans on a family outing. While she did not post about it on Instagram, she did wear jeans to Silver Dollar City, where she was bound to get noticed by Counting On fans.

“I’m a little less surprised/excited about Jill than I was about Jinger,” one fan commented. “Jill strikes me as a follower — one whose decisions are made for her. Jinger, on the other hand, is way more spunky and free-thinking. Jill is simply following Jinger since she’s now convinced that God won’t strike you down for wearing pants.”

Another fan noted how it may be possible that Jill only started wearing pants as “a way to stay relevant” with her husband, Derick Dillard, losing his position on the family reality TV show. Derick’s endless transphobic comments on Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC show, I Am Jazz, has resulted in him getting the boot on Counting On.

“Jill probably saw how well wearing pants worked for Jinger so she gave it a try,” the fan wrote.

Others wondered if skirts are now an outdated part of the family rule and that, when they are not on camera, they all switch back to pants.

“I wonder if that was because her wearing skirts and dresses was mainly a gimmick type-thing for the show,” one fan speculated. “And/or it’s now her way to rebel because her husband has been kicked off a show?”

Do you think Jinger Duggar lifted the curtain on what goes behind in her family when the camera isn’t on? Or do you think there is now a real shift in rules as Duggar family finds that their show, Counting On, is losing steam? Let us know in the comments below.

