‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Talks Dina Mergeron’s Odd Behavior, ‘It’s Not A Doppelganger’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) will not have a look-alike or a doppelganger. Instead, her storyline will give awareness to Alheizmer’s disease and the warning signs of the devastating disorder.

According to TV Insider, Dina’s storyline isn’t only about Graham’s revenge. It is also about Alzheimer’s disease and how the symptoms can go unnoticed. Since the Abbott family took over Dina’s care from Graham (Max Shippee), Dina’s behavior has been odd and erratic.

At first, Young and the Restless viewers assumed that it was a classic soapy switch. Maybe, Graham’s mother had plastic surgery to look like Dina to trick her children. It would be a dramatic storyline with a huge payoff, but that’s not the direction Mal Young is going with this plot.

Young wants to bring awareness to the beginning symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s not only forgetting your family and friends. There are other troubling signs of the disease and some of them, are upsetting for the family.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dina’s behavior will only get worse. Her children wonder if she is still having effects of her stroke or if there is something else wrong. Graham has not disclosed Dina’s real diagnosis to Dina’s family.

Today on #YR, Jack & Ashley take matters into their own hands, plus Victoria is dealt a devastating blow. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Se0yJL2RCS pic.twitter.com/3ZCRF8vEvo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 31, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) only want the best for their mother. They want to reconnect and spend quality time with her before it’s too late.

Mal explained that stealing napkins and silverware are typical Alheizmer’s symptoms. Other signs are personality changes, violent behavior, and visiting places that were important to them at one time, like the Underground.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina’s storyline will continue until February or possibly even later. Soon, Dina’s doctor will disclose her scary diagnosis. The Abbott family will gather around Dina to support her as they try to figure the best course of treatment.

The Thanksgiving preview teased that another member of the Abbott family will return to Genoa City. Perhaps, they return to support Dina after the family learns her diagnosis.

Do you like Dina’s storyline? Would you like to see Dina stick around?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]