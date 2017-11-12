[Rumor] ‘Devil May Cry 5’ and ‘Soul Caliber VI’ To Be Unveiled in This Year’s PlayStation Experience

Sunday, December 9 and 10 is 2017’s PlayStation Experience event, and once again Sony and PlayStation will unveil new surprises for every fandom to enjoy. Set in Anaheim Convention Center in California, everyone is up for a treat to witness and experience new games arising set for the PlayStation console. Apparently, sources are now digging deep, and today, a Reddit user might have leaked possibilities of Devil May Cry 2 and Soul Caliver VI being announced at the PlayStation Experience event.

The Reddit user that goes by the name DasVergeben posted on the forum detailing the possible release of Devil May Cry 5 and Soul Caliver VI. The posting suggests that the two new title are currently under development, but is set to be announced in the PSX event.

DasVergeben specifically mentioned that the new Devil May Cry 5 would feature three characters namely Dante, Virgil, and Nero. Furthermore, the source highlighted that these characters would not be announced at the event. Hence, the developers of the game might primarily announce the game only without further details.

Meanwhile, for Soul Caliber VI, the game will be available only for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. For Xbox One, Soul Caliber VI will not be playable as per the source suggests. Furthermore, the Switch version will receive or include a guest link character. The source confirms that Soul Caliber VI Nintendo Switch version will be announced via Nintendo Direct Broadcast.

Supports and die-hard fans of the games are delighted with the news. These rumors must be taken with a grain of salt since the developers and distributors did not confirm the claims. But, DasVergeben supported his claims that the source of the rumors is a credible individual, in fact, is the same person responsible for leaking the characters in Injustice 2’s Fighter Pack 3.

What do you think about this? Could this rumor be true? If so, then everyone is up for another adventure.

The PlayStation Experience will commence on December 9 and 10 at Anaheim Convention Center. The event will also feature hands-on experience of PS4 Pro in a Sony 4K HDR TVs together with new VR demos and rare merchandise. Tickets are up for grab on PlayStation website.

