O.J. Simpson Banned From More Vegas Hotels? Wynn CEO Not Interested In The Juice

O.J. Simpson was back in the headlines this week after being kicked out of the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. According to reports, O.J. was drunk, acting belligerent, and was escorted off the premises. Now that the Juice has been banned from the Cosmo, a powerful real estate mogul is showing no interest in having O.J. in one of his hotels.

Although he has not been officially banned, real estate CEO Steve Wynn shed some light on if he’d be hosting O.J. at any of his Las Vegas properties anytime soon.

TMZ caught up with the mogul last night leaving popular restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood. A paparazzi asked Wynn if he had heard about O.J.’s latest antics, who laughed at the mention of the parolee’s name. He commented, “the boy was born to hang I guess.”

When asked if O.J. would be allowed at his casinos, Wynn responded: “He’s too much excitement for us.”

Wynn’s influence stretches throughout Las Vegas, as the businessman helped create The Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn, and Encore casinos to name a few. He is worth an estimated $3.2 billion.

Before cutting ties with Wynn, the paparazzi also asked if he felt Vegas was going to be able to bounce back from “that,” referring to the deadly shooting that occurred in the city on October 1. The CEO answered, “Yes. I don’t think it took a very big dive at all. We didn’t notice it.”

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, O.J. has expressed his innocence in the whole matter at the Cosmopolitan, saying “nothing happened” at the casino’s Clique bar. TMZ broke the original story, saying the former running back started arguments with staff and was escorted out of the casino after breaking glasses. The Juice has completely denied these stories and blamed the media for blowing the whole night out of proportion.

The Cosmopolitan has banned O.J. for life, one matter he didn’t care to comment on. He confessed he would not go back to the casino if he wasn’t allowed. There are plenty of hotels for the 70-year-old Las Vegas resident to choose from if he continues to party in Sin City.

