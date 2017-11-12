The latest WWE SmackDown Live spoilers suggest that the Monday Night Raw brand might be out for payback for SmackDown’s invasion of the Raw set from late last month. With Survivor Series around the corner, it would seem that these “invaders” will include three of the red brand’s most popular workers, as The Shield is expected to be present for Tuesday’s SmackDown Live tapings at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to a report from PWInsider cited by Wrestling Inc., at least three members of the Monday Night Raw roster will be appearing on the November 14 episode of SmackDown Live. Shield members Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are reportedly confirmed for the event, though it’s not sure which other Raw wrestlers will be present for the so-called “go-home” episode for Survivor Series, or the last TV episode before a pay-per-view event.

While one of the previous month’s most talked about angles featured most of the SmackDown roster invading the Raw locker room and attacking the rival brand’s wrestlers, many fans have wondered why Raw hasn’t countered with an invasion of its own. The new SmackDown Live spoilers suggest that that might be changing soon, with The Shield likely appearing on SmackDown to further hype up their expected match against The New Day next Sunday at Survivor Series.

Like The Shield, The New Day have stood out as one of WWE’s most popular factions of recent years, and while both play babyface roles on television, the brand vs. brand rivalry leading into Survivor Series led the latter team to make a surprise appearance on the November 6 episode of Monday Night Raw. This appearance featured The New Day distracting Shield members Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as they defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), leading to Ambrose and Rollins losing their titles after two and a half months with the belts.

The short-term storyline implications of the aforementioned SmackDown Live spoiler are one thing, but there could be more at stake for The Shield. An opinion piece from Bleacher Reportstressed the importance of The Shield vs. The New Day at Survivor Series living up to expectations, as it will mark the former stable’s official return to pay-per-view about one month after it originally should have happened, and potentially justify what could be a long-term reunion for the faction.

Last month, Raw general manager Kurt Angle was forced into in-ring action when Roman Reigns fell ill just days before the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, robbing the pay-per-view of what many considered to be its main selling point – an in-ring reunion for The Shield. With Reigns now healthy and due to return to Raw on Monday, Bleacher Report believes that the onus is now on WWE to prove that The Shield’s reunion “was more than a publicity stunt.”

With all that in mind, The Shield vs. The New Day has yet to be confirmed by the WWE. But if the SmackDown Live spoilers are indeed accurate, there could be a good chance of this match being made official with mere days remaining before Survivor Series, thus adding more intrigue to the last of WWE’s “big four” pay-per-views for the calendar year.

