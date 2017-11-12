Deer’s Head Stuck In Pumpkin Pail 10-Days Now ‘Urgent’: Young Buck Could Die As Folks Still Can’t Get Near It

A deer that is walking around looking like it has a jack-o-lantern for a head is in danger. The poor animal’s head has been stuck in the pumpkin pail for the last 10 days or so, according to the locals who report spotting the young buck.

The citizens of South Euclid, Ohio, have been seeing the deer in different areas of the town and their concerns for this animal are growing. According to Fox News, 20 of the people who live in the area got together and trailed the animal about 3-miles into the woods attempting to get close enough to the deer to pull the pail off its head. Despite all their efforts, they still couldn’t get close enough to the animal to help it.

The town’s people have named the deer “Sammy,” but as cute as this may sound — with Sammy having a pumpkin head, it is a dangerous situation for the deer. The animal is able to drink, but it cannot eat due to the way the pail is positioned over its head.

Deer Defenders of Ohio (DDOO) had put out an “urgent” public message on Facebook. They said that while the deer is running on sheer adrenaline right now, “time is running short” for this deer.

The DDOO posted an update on Facebook Friday saying they have talked to a Department Of Wildlife agent. The DOW agent went to the Ohio town at the end of last week and was working with a licensed wildlife rehabber, according to the New York Post.

In the process of trying to get near enough to the young buck to get the pail off its head, “some of the well-meaning neighbors scared him off by yelling and chasing” the deer. This pail has been on the deer’s head for a while so they may only have one more chance to remove it before time has come when the Ohio Department Of Wildlife (ODOW)”kills him.” This is what the Dear Defenders Of Ohio stated on their Facebook Post.

DDOO also wrote:

“We are pleading with neighbors to stay far away from the rescue site if they return. It is imperative that people stay away or it will be impossible for them to catch him to remove the bucket.”

They also ask:

“PLEASE spread the word. Sammy has endured so much in the past approximately 10 days. We need this rescue to be a success. DDOH will have a big party to celebrate! We WILL do this!!”

The picture below shows another deer that got its head stuck in a pumpkin pail a few weeks back and this also happened in Ohio. Luck was on this deer’s side as it was rescued.

This appears to be the second time that a deer in Ohio has gotten its head stuck in a pumpkin pail. The first incident reportedly happened in Anderson Township with a doe and the neighbors’ efforts to ban together and track the deer were successful. They were able to get close enough using tools brought in by the Second Chance Wildlife Rescue people. They used a tool that consists of a long pole with a looped rope on the end of it to get around the deer. Using this took they were able to catch the deer and remove the pail, according to the Daily Mail. So far the young buck in South Euclid is still at large, but there’s an awful lot of folks hot on its trail for a pumpkin pail rescue.

[Featured Image by gabriel12/Shutterstock]