‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Newman Family In Crisis, Bombshells Stun Genoa City, Life Changing Shockers

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the Newman family is in crisis and may not be able to recover from the mess anytime soon. From Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), each family member has their own drama. Read below to find out what’s ahead for the Newman family on Young and the Restless.

According to Soap Central, Abby is being held against her will by Zack (Ryan Ashton) Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) tried to save her and he was tossed into the storage unit with her. No one knows where they are and there’s no telling when Zack will return to them. There is a possibility that Zack could come back and hurt Abby or Scott.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was stabbed by Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) during an argument at the Newman party. Nikki’s arm will be just fine, but Dina is facing charges.

Victoria and Victor (Eric Braeden) had a public relations nightmare when Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) exposed Zack’s dirty deeds at the Newman party. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Crystal suggested that Zack used the DesignDate app to match men to sex slaves. It was a shocking allegation and will send shockwaves throughout Genoa City.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick finds out he is under investigation for arson.The fire marshal suspects that he might have torched his own bar. Apparently, the authorities revealed that Nick is the number one suspect in the case. If that’s enough drama, Nick unravels after Hilary exposes Chelsea’s shady past on her show.

Even though Dina is not part of the Newman clan, she will be a problem for them during the week of November 13. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor demands the police find and arrest Dina after she attacked Nikki. It’s a mess for the Abbott family and will force them to look into their mother’s strange behavior.

Do you think Victor can find Abby before it’s too late? What will happen to Zack? Will the Abbott family find out that their mother has Alzheimer’s disease?

