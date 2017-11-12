Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Slips To Record Low In New CNN Poll

Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped to an all-time low in a new CNN poll.

With the Russian probe into potential collusion in his 2016 campaign widening, pollsters found Trump’s approval now stands at just 36 percent, one percentage point lower than his previous low in the poll.

Researchers also found just 10-months into his first year in office, Trump’s disapproval rating now stands at a staggering new high of 58 percent, with nearly half of those respondents, or 48 percent, adding that they strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the Oval Office.

Pollsters also found more Americans than ever are now concerned about suspected contacts between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives. Overall, 44 percent of respondents said they are “very concerned,” up 17 points from just four months ago, or around the same time news broke that Donald Trump Jr. hosted at a meeting at Trump Tower attended by several Russians purporting to have dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The meeting was also attended by Trump campaign staffers Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who has since been indicted in connection with the ongoing probe.

In addition, nearly six in 10 Americans, of 59 percent, now agree they think Trump himself knew about contacts with Russians.

About two-thirds, or 64 percent of respondents, now say they view the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election in 2016 as a serious matter, compared to just 32 percent who see it as an effort to discredit Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll also finds Trump now trails a hypothetical Democratic candidate by double-digits, 46 percent to 36 percent, looking ahead to the 2020 presidential election.

Nearly a year into his first term in office, pollsters also found another 18 percent of respondents indicated they are undecided if they would support any Trump reelection effort.

While 84 percent of Democratic respondents said they would support a candidate from their own party, only 74 percent of Republicans expressed unwavering support for Trump. Among independent voters, the gap is also 10 percent, with 40 percent of independents agreeing they would support the Democratic candidate, compared with 30 percent expressing an affinity for the GOP candidate.

News of the GOP’s shaky standing with voters comes just days after Republicans suffered defeats in gubernatorial elections across the country, including Virginia and New Jersey.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]

