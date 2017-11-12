Here’s A List Of Six Classic Thansgiving Movies You Can Stream After Filling Up On Thanksgiving Dinner

The best cure for a Thanksgiving food coma is snuggling up with your family on the couch and binge watching the best Thanksgiving movies that streaming services have to offer.

While many people just forget about Thanksgiving films and only focus on Christmas films, it needs to be said that there are a lot of classic Thanksgiving movies that deserve more credit. Not only that, but the movies on this list can be streamed in the comfort of your own home.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

The best option if you’re in the mood for a classic film is Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Not only is the movie a cult classic, but it stars John Candy and Steve Martin at the prime of their careers. Martin plays a man struggling to travel home for Thanksgiving when he’s forced to ride home with Candy, who plays a shower curtain ring salesman, according to IMDB.com. It’s available to stream on Amazon.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is great for a family with children of any ages. The timeless movie originally aired in 1973, but has continued to be played during Thanksgiving every year since. IMDB.com summarizes the movie as Charlie Brown hosting Thanksgiving for all of the Peanuts gang. The cartoon movie can be viewed in it’s entirety on Amazon.

The House of Yes

This 1997 film features big ’90s names like Freddie Prinze Jr, Tori Spelling, and Parker Posey. The movie, based on the famous play, centers around a man who brings his fiancee home for Thanksgiving to meet his family, including his mentally-ill twin sister who believes that she’s Jackie O, according to IMDB.com. Like the other two, this movie is available to stream on Amazon.

Miracle On 34th Street

Sure, it may seem like this movie is all Christmas, but as fans will recall, the beginning of the film takes place at New York’s famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s the perfect movie choice to make the transition from Thanksgiving dinner right into the Christmas spirit. The hit movie is available for rent or purchase on Amazon.

Scent of a Woman

As IMDB.com explains, the 1992 film centers around a prep school student who agrees to watch a blind man, played by Al Pacino, over Thanksgiving for extra cash. The highly touted film earned Pacino an Oscar for his performance. You can stream the movie on Amazon.

Home for the Holidays

This ’90s movie features a talented cast including Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr, Dylan McDermott, and Steve Guttenberg. When Holly Hunter loses her job, she comes back home to spend Thanksgiving with her quirky family. The movie can be streamed directly on Amazon.

