Corey Feldman Says He Won’t Be Talking About Corey Haim Anymore: What Is His Reason?

Corey Feldman is speaking out and saying that he won’t be talking about Corey Haim anymore. These two were both allegedly molested when they were younger. TMZ shared that Corey is now speaking out and sharing that he won’t be talking about Corey Haim, which really surprises fans. These two were really good friends before Haim passed away at the age of 38. Feldman has always talked about Haim, but has said that he can only share what he saw, not what Corey Haim told him happened to him.

TMZ actually talked to Corey Feldman outside of Tao Saturday night and they asked him about the rumors that Charlie Sheen allegedly raped Corey Haim when he was on the movie Lucas and just 13-years-old. The thing is Corey Feldman isn’t going to share his thoughts. Sheen is denying that this is true at all.

Corey Feldman actually said that he made a promise to Judy Haim, which is Corey Haim’s mom, saying that he wouldn’t continue to talk about Haim and what happened to him in the past. Judy Haim was on The Dr. Oz Show recently and said that it was not Charlie Sheen who molested her son and actually named who it was that allegedly did it. Corey Feldman will be on The Dr. Oz Show on Monday, November 13, to share his side of the story, but it sounds like he will be talking about what happened to him in the past. This should be a pretty interesting episode for sure.

The Inquisitr shared not long ago that Judy Haim spoke out against Corey Feldman and said that he was a “scam artist.” She has made it very clear that she is not a fan of him at all, but that doesn’t mean that they may have not been able to find a way to come to an agreement and for Corey Feldman to let Judy Haim do the talking from now on about her son.

THE MISSION CONTINUES 2 EXPOSE THE EVIL PEDOS VIA MY #TRUTH CAMPAIGN ON @dr_oz MONDAY! FEATURING MY NEW LOOK & A FEW OF MY CHILDHOOD FRIENDS, w @courtanne89 #ISTANDWITHCOREY #PRESERVEINNOCENCE #CoreysTRUTHcampaign ‪https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/corey-feldman-s-truth-campaign#/ A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Don't miss Corey Feldman when he is on The Dr. Oz Show on Monday, November 13.

