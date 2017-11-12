Will The Apple Watch Eventually Kill The Smartphone Industry?

Thanks to the Apple Watch and similar devices, the smartphone may no longer be relevant. At least that’s what some experts want you to believe.

Mark Rogowski from Forbes recently wrote an article titled, “Apple’s Next Big Thing Is Small, Wearable, And Could Kill The iPhone.” He notes that even though the Watch hasn’t taken off as rapidly as other Apple products, it provides the basis for freedom from the iPhone by providing a cellular radio that allows you to make or receive phone calls as well as stream music from the cloud.

Matt Weinberger of Business Insider says the smartphone is eventually going to die, and the Apple Watch could be collateral damage. He notes, like others, the Watch makes it much easier to passively check the weather, messages, and other things. However, Weinberger also believes that the Watch is only the first step in cancelling the smartphone, and that eventually, augmented reality glasses will be our new communication device.

The Apple Watch Series 3 itself has earned some great reviews. Tech Radar gives the device four-and-a-half stars.

“There’s a lot to love on this watch, even if a lot of those things are the same things we enjoyed on previous devices.”

The article adds that although the cellular connection is great, the Watch is still dependent on the iPhone for many tasks. They recommend the non-LTE version of the smartwatch more than the LTE version.

In a five-star review, Expert Reviews claims that the Apple Watch Series 3 is the best smartwatch you can buy, and it’s the best all-round fitness tracker as well. The review says that if you own an iPhone and you’re looking to buy a smartwatch, it’s the only sensible option.

Apple’s new wrist device certainly ruffle feathers when it was first released. As the Inquisitr noted the day after its official release, people on all the major carriers were experiencing serious problems setting up LTE service. Those who were able to set up service still had trouble making and receiving phone calls and instant messages when the watch was operating on its own.

However, most of the problems have been fixed, and the Apple Watch 3, according to most, has finally started living up to its potential. Twitter, which was filled with complaints about the Watch just one month ago, has nothing but love for Apple’s device these days.

I love my new Apple Watch. Thank you, me. You shouldn’t have ???? — Krystal (@littlemstati) November 9, 2017

Used my new @Apple watch series 3 all day yesterday per usual and the battery remains at 74%. Amazing. Bout time I️ can make it all day. — Scott McKenna (@scottwmckenna) November 8, 2017

