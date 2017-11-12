D’Angelo Russell Injury: Update From Brooklyn Nets Indicates Russell Will Miss Games Due To Knee Injury

A D’Angelo Russell injury update has come in following the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz from Saturday night (November 11). A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski states that Russell is likely to miss several games due to a left knee injury. He is set to undergo further tests on the knee, with the short-term news that he is going to be sidelined.

The current injury prognosis for D’Angelo Russell is that he suffered a left knee contusion. It doesn’t sound that bad, but the team is going to play it safe with the star point guard. He is going to head back to New York with the team and undergo an MRI at some point on Sunday (November 12). At that point in time, more information can be provided by the team. For now, though, it’s a wait-and-see situation for Brooklyn Nets fans and fantasy basketball owners.

Next up for the Brooklyn Nets is a game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (November 14). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a rather large coincidence is in play with that game. Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was also injured over the weekend and it is questionable whether he will be able to play against the Nets. The Irving vs. Russell matchup would have certainly been an exciting one for NBA fans to watch, but it isn’t going to happen this time around.

ESPN story on Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, who will miss games with a knee injury. https://t.co/Lrb81kVfNo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2017

This is the first season that D’Angelo Russell has played for the Brooklyn Nets. During the NBA offseason, the Nets traded Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell and Timofey Mozgov. The Nets saw it as a way to begin building for the future and accepted the expensive contract of Mozgov to close the deal. The franchise has been doing a bit better now, especially with Russell as the starting point guard.

In 12 games for the Nets, Russell has averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. These are easily the best numbers of his short NBA career, but it clearly shows that the 21-year-old point guard is still improving on the court. He might even be on track to play for the Eastern Conference All-Star team if this injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious.

There should be more news on the D’Angelo Russell injury situation quite soon and it will certainly be one of the NBA rumors that analysts pay close attention to as Monday morning (November 13) approaches for the early sports shows.

[Featured Image by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images]