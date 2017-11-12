‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tamara Braun Shocker – Klein And Andre’s Boss, Responsible For P6 Kidnapping

General Hospital spoilers tease a big twist coming in the Jason and Andrew Quartermaine (Steve Burton and Billy Miller) story. One of them involves the return of Tamara Braun in a hot new role, but details have been hard to come by, and speculation is running rampant. What we do know is that Braun will not be reprising her role of Carly Corinthos since Laura Wright is rocking that role. But Braun will be interacting with her replacement since she’s part of the Patient 6 storyline.

Tamara Braun starts the day before Thanksgiving

Rumors have run rampant on tabloid sites that Tamara Braun will play Oscar Nero’s (Garren Stitt) mom, Dr. Nero. Other theories are contradicting each other and claim that she will be Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) mother. But Nelle’s mother is long dead, and Tamara’s not really old enough to play her mother anyway. Plus, why drag Nelle into the Patient 6 storyline? As for her being Oscar’s mom, that could happen, but why drag Oscar into the Patient 6 storyline? Soap Hub leaked more details recently on Braun’s debut.

What is known is that she’s playing a new character and Braun herself confirmed that her first airdate is November 22. However, if you’ve checked your 2017 calendar, you’ll know that’s the day before Thanksgiving, and that means November 23 and 24 there are no new General Hospital episodes. It might be that Braun is only seen for a moment and then we won’t glimpse her again until Monday, November 27. This is what GH did with Steve Burton’s first appearance, and it was days before his face was shown.

Braun character has answers about Q twins

General Hospital spoilers from ABC Soaps in Depth reveal that Tamara Braun will have scenes with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Wright confided in the soap magazine that she “messed up in our first scenes a couple of times” because she was so “fascinated” watching Braun. That’s high praise. Wright also added that Braun has a “great character.” Since Carly will interact with Oscar’s mom, it could be that Braun will play Dr. Nero. But we don’t know anything about Dr. Nero.

The latest General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that whomever Braun’s character is, she could be the boss of Dr. Klein (Gene Farber) and Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery). The doctors involved in the Patient 6 experiment kept discussing that their boss was a man, but that’s all they knew. However, when GH fans finally heard the boss’s voice last week, it was clear that it was being altered with a digital device. That means the electronic voice could be that of a man or a woman – but it’s more likely a twist and the baddie is a chick.

Back in the saddle. #generalhospital #gh #dejavu #letsdothis #werk #daytime #return #fun A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Tamara Braun, bad boss that kept Patient 6 captive?

In a new General Hospital spoilers video (see below) for Monday, November 13, you see that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) tells Jordan, Carly, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about the Quartermaine twins. Then Jason stuns everyone when he turns to Burton’s character and calls him “Drew.” The former Jake Doe is convinced he’s the “real” Jason Morgan but right now, only Franco (Roger Howarth), Andre, and Dr. Klein know the truth. But it might be that Tamara Braun is key to this mystery.

If the culprit were a mystery man, there would be no reason to use a digital voice scrambler. But it will be far more surprising if General Hospital spoilers prove that the bad guy is really a bad girl. Everyone suspects a Cassadine connection, but Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is long gone. Tamara Braun might be another Cassadine relative we’ve never heard of or just a Cassadine associate that took over when the old witch kicked the bucket. We’ll find out soon enough.

SNEAK PEEK: Watch all of the main players break down Friday's twin twist. https://t.co/IGqhjfzkjM #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 12, 2017

[Featured Image by s_bukley/Shutterstock]