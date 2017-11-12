Women Jump Through Drive-Through Window At McDonalds To Attack Manager After Not Receiving Enough Nuggets

One manager at an Indiana McDonald’s learned a vital lesson over the weekend: don’t come between two hungry women and their Chicken McNuggets.

At 2:30 a.m. this past Friday, Texas resident Monique McNeely was in line at an Indianapolis McDonalds drive-through grabbing coffee and breakfast. She was in town for her daughter’s band competition when she witnessed a crazy brawl between two women in the car in front of her and the manager of the McDonalds.

McNeely tells USA Today that when she saw the driver and passenger of the car in front of her jump through the drive-through window, she decided to start recording it on her cellphone in hopes that it could help the individuals inside of the McDonalds as well as the police in making an arrest.

“I had just placed my order and I was driving around the corner when I heard all this shouting,” McNeely said before she began to record the incident.

The rather disturbing video shows the two women screaming at and punching the manager inside of the McDonalds relentlessly. At certain points in the video, you can see the females hanging out of the drive-through window while throwing punch after punch at the workers inside of the McDonalds. While the entire thing is going on, the women’s silver car is left unattended right in front of the drive-through.

Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent in Indianapolis https://t.co/Wt01XeC6ys pic.twitter.com/15Qk8tgIpH — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 12, 2017

Eventually, the fight comes to an end and the woman get back into their vehicle and speed off. As reported by ABC 7 Chicago, McNeely told reporters that she originally thought that the women were robbing the McDonalds, but it was later determined that the altercation was over Chicken McNuggets.

The manager of that particular McDonalds told WISH-TV that the women pulled up to the second drive-through window and told employees that they were not given the 10 chicken nuggets that they ordered. When the manager got involved, he explained to the women that they had only placed and paid for an order of four McNuggets, not 10 and even showed them the receipt.

Once this was explained, the women asked if they could place an order for more McNuggets but the manager told them that they would need to drive through again to place the new order. He then told them to “have a nice day” and that is when the women became agitated and jumped through the window in rage.

The manager was not injured in the incident but the scene inside of the McDonald’s showed a basin of tea knocked over. The women also damaged the ordering tablet at the drive-through register. Luckily, McNeely was able to get the women’s license plate number on the video and police are currently investigating the incident.

[Featured Image by Mark Duncan/Getty Images]