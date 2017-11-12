‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Reigns Supreme At The Box Office, Breaks Into Top 10 Of 2017

Thor: Ragnarok is finishing up its second week in theaters, and the God of Thunder flick couldn’t be beaten. In just 10 days, Ragnarok has already earned a spot in the top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017.

Box Office Mojo reports the third Thor flick is projected to earn $56.6 million this weekend, beating out newcomers Daddy’s Home 2 ($30 million) and Murder on the Orient Express ($28.2 million). This weekend’s income will bring the Chris Hemsworth film to an astounding $211.5 million domestically, earning it the number nine spot for the 2017 box office.

The Taika Waititi film will climb the 2017 charts with ease, as it’s sure to pass The Fate of the Furious ($225 million), Logan ($226 million), Despicable Me 3 ($264 million), and It ($326 million). Whether the movie can pass MCU siblings Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389 million), remains to be seen.

Thor‘s biggest battle is against Wonder Woman, which is currently the highest earning superhero flick of the year. The Gal Gadot film earned an astonishing $412.5 million domestically, despite having a less bountiful opening than Ragnarok.

The final solo-Thor film has already earned more than its predecessors in total domestic gross. The original Thor film grossed $181 million domestically, while The Dark World sequel brought in slightly more at $206 million.

Ragnarok is climbing up the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranks as well, currently holding strong at number 12. In addition to its predecessors, Thor 3 has outranked Ant-Man ($180 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($176 million), and The Incredible Hulk ($134 million). Ragnarok will pass Doctor Strange ($223 million) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259 million) with ease, leading it into the top 10. The next few weeks will give better insight on if the film can pass Iron Man 2 ($312 million), Iron Man ($318 million), and the original Guardians of the Galaxy ($333 million).

Ragnarok is doing even better overseas with over $438 million in ticket sales, bringing the films current estimated worldwide total to $650 million. According to Box Office Mojo, this puts the Thor 3 film in the number 10 spot for 2017 worldwide totals.

