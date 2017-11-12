‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Gets Even With Hilary, Shady Schemer Finally Pays!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will not allow Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) to blow up her life and get away with it. Hilary had warned Chelsea that if Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) didn’t back down, she would be forced to take her down with him. Hilary chose to expose Jordan and Chelsea on GC Buzz, detailing their shady past as con artists.

According to Soap Central, Chelsea will be stunned by Hilary’s latest stunt. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she never wanted anyone in Genoa City to know that she used to swindle elderly women with Jordan. Back then, Chelsea was broke and needed cash. It was just a way to make ends meet, and she never meant anyone any harm. Now, Chelsea shady past is coming back to haunt her in a big way.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have some questions about Chelsea involvement in swindling old ladies. He cannot believe that she would do something so cruel. Chelsea faces Nick’s tough questions and worries that he could leave her over this mess. He implies that she is a terrible influence on his young children. Chelsea decides to embrace her dark side and get revenge on Hilary for crossing her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that one of Chelsea’s biggest fears is this scoop will affect her business. Everyone knows her name because it is her brand, as well. Chelsea’s rage will turn to a determination to get revenge on Hilary for crossing her.

Jordan will offer any support he can because his life is in turmoil because of Hilary’s scheme. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea takes Hilary down, something that the viewers would love to see.

Young and the Restless fans feel that Hilary gets away with too much and it’s time she pays for her dirty deeds. Now and then, they would like for her to face the consequences of her actions.

Chelsea will become determined to get back at Hilary and will start to dig into her past. Young and the Restless fans know that Hilary’s past isn’t squeaky clean and it’s possible that Chelsea could dig up some shocking dirt.

Would you like to see Chelsea take revenge on Hilary for her latest scheme?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Tinseltown/Shutterstock]