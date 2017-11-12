Lil Wayne’s Ex, Christina Milian, Moves On With MTV, Matt Pokora

Lil Wayne’s ex, Christina Milian, has officially moved on, and her new boyfriend is Matt Pokora of The Voice in France.

Officially Lil Wayne’s ex for almost two years, Christina Milian was broken-hearted when she explained to her father on her E! reality show, Turned Up, that breaking up with Tunechi was one of the hardest times in her life.

Now, with Lil Wayne in her rear view mirror, Christina Milian recently stepped out with her new boyfriend, Matt Pokora, on her arm. Famous in France for his work on The Voice, according to IMDb, Matt Pokora has an active career as an actor in addition to being a singer.

While Lil Wayne was attending a Trail Blazers basketball game in America, according to Lil Wayne HQ, Christina Milian was likely working on her We Are Pop Culture fashion brand, and getting back from being overseas.

According to Daily Mail, Christina Milian was in France with Matt Pokora for the NRJ — Radio Network Music Awards in Cannes on November 5.

Like her relationship with Lil Wayne, Christina Milian took things slow behind-the-scenes before officially introducing Matt Pokora to the public.

For example, there are only a few reports of links between Christina Milian and Matt Pokora before they officially announced they were a couple in September 2017, according to TMZ.

Hopes are high that Christina Milian and Matt Pokora will be a good match, and if they are not, it is likely that Christina will still be friends with him.

For instance, when BET interviewed Christina Milian in November 2015 about her breakup with Lil Wayne, it was noted that she filmed a music video with him a month after they had called it quits. Christina Milian is also signed on at Young Money Records that is currently owned by Lil Wayne.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christina Milian has also stated after their breakup in 2016 that she was not happy with the relationship, and told the interviewer that Lil Wayne should have multiple wives.

In the meantime, Christina Milian is going strong with or without Lil Wayne, and she is the new host of 90’s House on MTV.

Also hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, People explains the idea behind Christina Milian’s new 90’s House show is to take a group of people back to the 1990s and reintroduce the lifestyle of that time. The unique angle to this show includes not allowing participants living in the house to access screens or devices of any kind.

