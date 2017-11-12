Could Virtual Cocktails Be The Drink Of The Future? New Vocktail App Transforms Water Into Other Drinks

If you’re interested in a more revolutionary approach to drinking, the new Vocktail virtual cocktail app which appears to transform water into other drinks like lemonade and wine might be just the thing for you. While you are in actuality still drinking water, your senses are tricked enough by electronics to allow yourself to believe that you may be drinking something a little stronger and more flavorful.

These new virtual cocktails are the result of years of research and were created by Nimesha Ranasinghe and a group of scientists at the National University of Singapore. The Vocktail itself is a futuristic looking glass that is put into use by a phone app, whereby users can change three different characteristics of the water inside of it.

The first way that these virtual cocktails trick you into believing you’re drinking something other than water is by the novel approach of the use of color through LED in the special glass. Besides the appearance of water changed into another drink by the clever use of lighting, drinkers can also be fooled into thinking they’re consuming something other than water by way of electrodes put onto the rim of the Vocktail. These electrodes are able to successfully communicate with the brain and make you believe you’re drinking something that is salty, bitter or sweet, according to New Scientist.

The currents are varying for these electrodes providing virtual flavors and range from 40 microamps for drinkers who would like a salty taste, 80 microamps to simulate a bitter taste and 180 microamps if you fancy a sour drink.

Lastly, a very special tube at the bottom of the virtual cocktail glass holds something known as its “smell chambers,” according to a Forbes report. It takes only a split second for these gases to reach the drinker and mimics different scents like lime and other flavors.

If you’re wondering how easy it is to change the different characteristics of your virtual cocktail, it is apparently very simple and is quickly accomplished by way of an app which allows you to change its color, taste and smell and is all done through Bluetooth.

So far, these new virtual cocktails have been received with rapturous applause from people like Adalberto Simeone from Belgium’s Catholic University of Leuven, who suggested that the Vocktail “could become a welcome addition to social experiences in virtual pubs or bars.”

Could our future be one in which virtual cocktails like the Vocktail become the chosen drink for many with its ability to mimic anything you fancy and which you can change on command with an app?

