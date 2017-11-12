Tom Cruise Relationship News: Action Star Wooing Elisabeth Moss? Not Quite

Tom Cruise’s relationship status and dating life has been quite mysterious ever since the demise of his marriage to actress Katie Holmes. The action star has been falsely linked to a number of women over the past 5 years, one of which was Vanessa Kirby. The Crown actress has recently stamped out the rumors as false, indicating that she has been happily in a relationship for two years and is not going to be the next Mrs. Cruise.

The most recent rumors, however, indicate that Cruise has his sights set on Elisabeth Moss and that the notable actor is wooing her. A supposed source states that since Holmes and Cruise parted ways, “Tom has been looking for a woman who was already part of Scientology,” also reminding that the star had tried to “bring Katie into the religion,” which didn’t quite work out.

The story has been sparked by the dubious tabloid, The National Enquirer, and has been determined to be completely false. The publication insists that the insider went on to state that Cruise selected Moss as the next woman to date and develop a relationship with because she already “understands Scientology.”

“Elisabeth seems like the perfect choice. She understands the demands of Scientology and a show business lifestyle. Both she and Tom have made the mistake of having relationships outside of Scientology and they don’t want to do that again. They are perfect for each other.”

Although it has been reported that Moss is a member of Scientology, as Insider recently noted, this is not the one and only staple that Cruise is searching for in a woman.

Gossip Cop has verified that the story about Elisabeth Moss is absolutely false, just as the fabrication involving Kirby is. A reliable source close to Tom Cruise has debunked the tale, sharing that the rumors are false. As GC shares “Cruise never asked Moss out on a dinner date, nor is he pursuing a relationship with the actress.”

Although Moss has not spoken out on the rumors, herself and nor has Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, as stated, finally addressed the fabrications about she and her Mission Impossible: 6 co-star, stating “There’s literally zero truth in it. I’ve been in a relationship for two years! The rumors came out after I’d met Tom, once, in a roomful of people.”

Kirby admitted that she and her boyfriend laughed about the rumors, and shares that she does not believe that Tom Cruise was ever even made aware of the rumor, which Kirby never mentioned to the star.

