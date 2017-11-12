‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Semifinals Dance Styles Revealed

The semifinals on Dancing with the Stars 2017 have arrived, as the couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 perform twice this week to try and earn a spot in the finals. Things will get intense this week, as the couples have to learn two new routines, including one that has them taking on an iconic performance from DWTS history. Check out the semifinal dance styles below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Things have been whittled down to five remaining couples, as last week’s elimination sent home Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke. Producers tried to mess with viewers’ minds again, as we saw Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson in jeopardy of going home again, even after their perfect scores the week before. They survived the elimination and now move on to the semifinals.

For the semifinals on Dancing with the Stars 2017, the couples will be taking on two new routines. The first performance will be a regular couple’s dance, but with a twist. For this dance, the professional dancers have selected the song for the celebrities to dance to. The second performance will be a special Iconic Dance. Each couple will be put to the task of reinterpreting an iconic dance from past seasons. Check out the songs and dance styles for the first performance here.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Tango to “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Salsa to “Shake” by Yin Yang Twins & Pitbull

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango to “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw) by NEEDTOBREATHE

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Contemporary to “Head High” by Alexander Jean

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Waltz to “To Build a Home” (feat. Patrick Watson) by Cinematic Orchestra

There's still time to vote for us to get into the @DancingABC finals!! Please go to https://t.co/ZxarWao4UU! pic.twitter.com/MUTrnG8pI8 — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 7, 2017

After these performances are done, the couples will move on to the Iconic Dances round. Check out the songs, dance styles, and original season it appeared here.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Jazz to “Yeah!” (feat. Lil Jon, Ludacris) by Usher (Season 17, Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff)

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Paso Doblé to “Carnival De Paris” by Dario G (Season 4, Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough)

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (Season 22, Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas)

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Tango to “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris (Season 18, Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy)

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Charleston to “Bang Bang” by will.i.am (Season 17, Amber Riley and Derek Hough)

Who are you excited to see dance this week on Dancing with the Stars 2017?

[Featured Image by ABC]