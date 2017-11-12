Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Derrick Rose Injury Update Presents More Bad News To Cavs Fans

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors present some more bad news for the team as another Derrick Rose injury update was revealed. The Cavs had to play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night (November 11) without Rose and the point guard stated that there is now no timetable for his return. A report by Marla Ridenour of the Akron-Beacon Journal states that Rose may have returned from his ankle injury too early because he is not fully healthy and may have made the situation worse.

The stats for Rose in his last two Cavs games are pretty ugly, as he went a combined 8-of-22 from the field with eight turnovers. Prior to those performances, Rose has missed four-straight games for the Cavs, dealing with a sprained left ankle. The ankle was acting up again, forcing him to miss the game against the Mavs. While the Cavs did end up pulling out the win, Rose spoke about what led to the decision of him missing another game.

“No pop in my step, no my pop in my jumper, anything. Get into the lane, dumb turnovers in the air, being a couple feet from the rim instead of trying to attack the rim I’d throw the ball back out. Just little things like that you notice. It’s a learning experience. I was just trying to give whatever I had to the team. But now I have to be smart.”

There have been a lot of Cleveland Cavaliers rumors about the current roster, including how the team has underperformed, despite having quite a few talented veterans on the roster. Placing the starting point guard back on the bench again doesn’t help things, especially since fellow All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is still more than a month from playing his first game for the Cavs.

.@KyleKorver saved his best for last netting all 13 of his #CavsMavs points in the 4Q. BREAKING DOWN THE W: https://t.co/wR1ScQ1IXC pic.twitter.com/cyROOrQQQD — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 12, 2017

When the Cavs play the New York Knicks on Monday night (November 13), Iman Shumpert will be serving as the starting point guard. Playing against the Mavs on Saturday night, Shumpert had six points, eight rebounds, three steals, and an assist in 37 minutes of action. He was just 2-of-5 from the field, but the Cavs still won the game 111-104. Kevin Love led the way with 29 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron James had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

The Cavaliers are now 6-7 on the season and are preparing for the game against the Knicks. Early-season struggles have been the main topic of conversation about the team and when they trailed the Mavs early on Saturday, social media was really giving the team a hard time. The debate will continue on Monday morning about whether this is really a championship-caliber team. Dealing with another Derrick Rose injury is also going to create more unflattering Cleveland Cavaliers rumors about the future of the franchise.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]