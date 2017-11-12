Taylor Swift Wows Crowd With Performances On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Taylor Swift is officially back, as Reputation hit shelves this past Friday. Now Swift returned to performing live for her fans, as she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night. Saturday Night Live has been enjoying some great moments this season, including Tiffany Haddish becoming the first black comedian to host the show ever last night. However, can anything top Taylor Swift performing live on the show?

This wasn’t the first time that Taylor Swift has performed on SNL. She was a musical guest back in January 2009 and then she did double duty in November 2009, as she hosted and was the musical guest. However, this is Taylor’s first album since 2014 and Swifties have been dying to see her perform live.

During her stint as musical guest, Swift performed both “Call It What You Want” and “…Ready for It?” from the Reputation album. As you can tell from the videos, host Tiffany Haddish was very excited to be announcing Taylor Swift.

For her first performance, Taylor performed “…Ready for It?” As People reported, Swift wore a black sequined sweatshirt and short shorts. This was the second single released ahead of her new album’s official launch on Friday.

As Hollywood Life reported, Taylor and her backup dancers were bringing out the dance moves on this one. You may also notice in the video that Taylor is singing with a snake microphone. This seems to be her new interest, as People states she is now selling snake jewelry on her website. The love for snakes came out in her performance, as her gold microphone was shaped like a serpent.

For her second performance on Saturday Night Live, Taylor slowed it down. She performed a stripped down version of her song “Call It What You Want.” The lights were dimmed down and Swift was strumming her guitar, as Hollywood Life said she was hitting all the right notes.

Taylor also continued with her new love for snakes. During the performance, Swift is wearing a sweatshirt that has a snake emblazoned on it. The acoustic version of this single had her fans excited online, but what do you think of it?

