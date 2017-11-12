New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Team Must Make Roster Move On Sunday

New York Knicks trade rumors address the current situation, where the team has too many players on the roster. The Knicks are getting Joakim Noah back from his NBA suspension, giving them 16 active players as of Sunday night (November 12). This requires the team to do something before Noah’s official return from his PED suspension, setting up some interesting possibilities for the franchise.

A report by Newsday stated that Mindaugas Kuzminskas is one name that keeps coming up in NBA trade rumors. Kuzminskas is “fully aware” of the New York Knicks trade rumors, even though he doesn’t have much control over where he will play his next game. NBA analyst Laura Albanese also stated that Kusminskas doesn’t seem very pleased with the situation.

“I think the next three years are going to be the best of my career, I hope, because I’ve never felt so good — physically, mentally. If it is possible to play here, I would be more than happy. I think to play here, to win here is a great feeling, especially this year, when we’re playing pretty good, winning more games, the atmosphere in the gym is great and everything. If it is possible for me to play here, of course, I would like to stay, and if not, I would just like to play.”

During the 2016-17 NBA season, Mindaugas Kuzminskas played in 68 games for the New York Knicks. In 14.9 minutes a night, he averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Those were decent numbers for the rookie small forward, but he has been pushed out of the rotation this year. Even with Carmelo Anthony now playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kusminskas has only played in one game this season.

So what could these New York Knicks trade rumors lead to by late Sunday? It would seem that the team is shopping Kuzminskas for a future draft pick. That would be the only way to make a trade a single player, but still get the team down to the required roster size. An additional way would be to deal multiple players for just one returning player, something else that is certainly possible as the hours tick down before the 5 p.m. ET deadline on November 12.

There are certainly other options for the Knicks as well because they have too many big men and an unused point guard on the roster. Ramon Sessions has only played in one game since losing his starting job and the Knicks now have Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez, and Joakim Noah, giving them an abundance of size. In addition to possible New York Knicks trade rumors, the team could also decide to either release or buyout a player before Sunday night.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]