‘Fargo’ Stars Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Winstead Go Public With Their Romance

Shortly after Ewan McGregor and Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead was spotted kissing in public, news of McGregor’s divorce surfaced online. Both divorced in May of this year, the lovers are now going public with their romance after they were spotted in the streets of Hollywood in matching outfits.

Last month, the Sun published exclusive photos of Fargo star Ewan McGregor and his co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a romantic embrace. Speculations of a budding romance soon followed. More interestingly, news of their respective divorced surfaced online. It was found out that the Trainspotting actor was divorced from his wife of 22-years in May. This is the same month that the 10 Cloverfield actress announced her divorce from her childhood sweetheart, Riley Stearns. Since photos of their intimate kiss at a restaurant in London were published online, the two lovers have slowly come out in the open with their romance.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted in the streets of Hollywood shortly after their romantic getaway in the U.K. last month. The Sun obtained photos of the couple, who appeared relaxed in matching outfits. One witness claimed that the new lovers appeared very happy together, not seeming to show a care in the world. In fact, the two were whistling a tune together. It appears that the couple is no longer hesitant to show their affection in public.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and new lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead go public with their romance in matching outfi… https://t.co/GgrLVXpRdR — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) November 11, 2017

The 46-year-old actor sported a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots while holding hands with the 32-year-old actress, who donned the same outfit. Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were reportedly on their way to the Pantages Theatre to catch a showing of Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, was spotted several times without her wedding ring on the streets of Los Angeles. This was shortly after rumors of McGregor’s affair made headlines. It was previously reported that Mavrakis was furious to learn of their affair after she invited the Fargo actress into her home in December of last year.

@mcgregor_ewan thanks for helping Josh and Ellie find each other ❤️ You make an awesome fairy godmother ???? #YouShall pic.twitter.com/qF6QAEZSyF — Debenhams (@Debenhams) November 10, 2017

Online publications tried to reach representatives of both Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead for comment but neither party has released any statement regarding their rumored affair. Eve Mavrakis has remained her silent amidst this speculation. An insider claimed that she is trying to maintain her dignity in these tough times.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]