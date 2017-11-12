Johnny Depp’s Tattoo Artist, Jonathan Shaw, Left A Fetus In A Jar And Safety Deposit Box For 15 Years

Johnny Depp is known for his notable onscreen skills, his brooding good looks and his unique ink, which was primarily applied by the star’s go-to tattoo artist, Jonathan Shaw.

The longtime pal and tattoo artist to Depp has recently confessed to a very unusual deposit he made back 15 years ago in Greenwich Village to his safety deposit box, involving a fetus in a jar.

The fetus was discovered when workers of the LaGuardia Place Bank were moving items from the old office to a new location. The safety deposit box had been abandoned and the medical discovery caused intrigue in those who came across it, prompting The New York Post to find out the story behind the somewhat disturbing find.

When contacted by the Post, Depp’s pal told the publication that “It’s an old antique medical specimen.”

Shaw voiced his annoyance about how society has changed in regard to terminology and ownership of something like the pickled fetus, the tattoo artist shares were once referred to as “pickled punks.”

“It’s in a jar. The old-time carnies would call them pickled punks. Now everything’s so f**king politically correct. You can’t have anything,” Shaw shared with the publication.

The famous artist was reportedly contacted by police after the fetus was discovered at the old bank and the pal to the star claimed that he bought the item at a Manhattan flea market in the 1970s or 1980s, after which Shaw states he put the item in the deposit box and forgot all about it. Depp’s ink-master then eventually moved to California.

When the bank branch contacted Shaw to tell him know the bank was moving, the artist told the manager to “take whatever belongings he had..and transfer them to his local branch.” Shaw, who shares that Johnny Depp used to accompany him to the flea market and at one point the two were offered a bag of fingers, indicates that “[bank staff] opened the box and they freaked out.”

As to whether or not Jonathan Shaw still enjoys collecting items similar to the pickled fetus, Johnny Depp’s pal said “I don’t collect that kind of stuff anymore. I got rid of the shrunken heads.”

How legendary tattoo artist (and Johnny Depp’s pal) Jonathan Shaw became the next Bukowski: http://t.co/IPG94Hi6mP — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 28, 2015

Although authorities do not suspect any criminality regarding the fetus Shaw kept, a medical exam of the contents will be done, as the Daily Mail relays.

[Featured Image By Ian Gavan/Getty Images]