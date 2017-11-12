‘Sex And The City’ Continues With Single Actor Playing All 4 Main Characters — See The Viral Meme

With their hopes for a Sex and the City 3 dashed, fans of the cult favorite HBO series are imagining a future reboot with an unexpected new cast member. It’s an unusual choice for the popular show, but faced with the very real possibility of no more Sex and the City ever, fans are welcoming the idea.

This year, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, who played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, broke fans’ hearts with the news that there would be no Sex and the City 3.

In an interview with Extra, Parker revealed that they already had a story that was “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, [and] very relatable.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Parker didn’t pinpoint the main reason behind the Sex and the City 3 cancellation, but fans of the popular TV and movie series were nonetheless quick to speculate that it had to do with another Sex and the City lead.

True enough, Kim Cattrall, who played the show’s outspoken Samantha Jones, later confirmed that she didn’t want to participate in a potential Sex and the City 3. Since then, fans have been dreaming up various ways for the series to continue without Cattrall. Maybe the films could simply kill off Samantha Jones or perhaps a different actress could take on the role.

Recently, writer Gennefer Gross floated the idea of a possible Sex and the City reboot with an actor (not an actress) playing all four of the show’s main ladies. It may be no more than a fantasy, but the suggestion has since gone viral and has been applauded by many Sex and the City fans.

A reboot of SEX AND THE CITY with Jeff Goldblum playing all four characters. pic.twitter.com/3PXrdtC32R — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) November 7, 2017

In a Twitter post that has now been retweeted more than 30,630 times, Gross shared photos of Thor: Ragnarok actor Jeff Goldblum as Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. There’s a photo of Goldblum (as Carrie) shopping, wearing a leather jacket (as Miranda) and smirking, in a preppy outfit (as Charlotte), and checking out a woman (as Samantha).

Gross took the photos from a recent GQ article on Goldblum and from Google. She told Mashable that it was one GQ photo in particular that inspired the whole idea for a fictional Sex and the City reboot.

“I’ve always been a fan of Jeff Goldblum and have actually met him a few times; when GQ did an article on him, one of the accompanying photos with him dashing out of a boutique with shopping bags instantly reminded me of Carrie Bradshaw.”

Gross told Newsweek that she was surprised by how popular the post got.

“I thought my followers would get a kick out of it, and that it may get some decent likes, but I was not remotely prepared for the response that’s still locking up my phone as likes and retweets continue to come pouring in rapid fire.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Sex and the City as fans know it is well and truly over. When asked about a possible return for Sex and the City 3, Cattrall reportedly said “Thank you, but no, I’m good” to the film’s producers.

According to the Daily Mail, the Sex and the City actress also took Parker to task for not being “nicer” and revealed that she isn’t friends with any of her SATC co-stars. Cattrall also said that they don’t keep in touch.

“The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]