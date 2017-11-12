Kim Kardashian Has Star-Studded Baby Shower For Baby No. 3

Saturday was all about celebrating baby number three for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as Kim hosted a star-studded baby shower. The theme was tea for three and included a cherry blossom forest. It was a star-studded event and over-the-top, but would you expect anything else from Kim Kardashian?

As far as celebrities that were in attendance, E! News reported that the guest list included Chrissy Teigen, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and celebrity eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare. Of course, she had sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner in attendance and grandma, Kris Jenner, was there too.

The baby shower was blooming in pink cherry blossoms, which were highlighted throughout the event. Kim Kardashian confirmed she was expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate back in September and with a baby shower in November, baby number three could be coming very soon.

Also in attendance was Kim’s daughter, North West. She was all dresses up in a Chinese-style dress and fuzzy slippers. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wore an off-the-shoulder dress, which had everyone buzzing on Instagram and continued the is she pregnant or isn’t she pregnant rumors. Also, Chrissy Teigen was showing off herself in a form-fitting green dress, which she shared many videos of the event on Snapchat.

The guests also received party favors from Kardashian, as the reality star was promoting her new fragrances. The gifts to the lucky ladies were from Kim’s latest project under the KKW Beauty label. The three new fragrances they received were Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud, which are due out next week.

The reality star is also the mother to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint, so baby number three’s name should be something for the books. Also in attendance was fashionista and businesswoman Miroslava Duma, who also shared some a cute video of North West from the shower.

It has been a busy weekend for Kim Kardashian and North West. On Friday night, they attended Katy Perry’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This was a big deal, as Friday was the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation. Swift has some major beef with both Kim and Katy, so it was fitting they hung out together on Swift’s big night.

So, what did you think of the cherry blossom baby shower?

