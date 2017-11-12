‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Comforts Cane, Lily Gets Jealous, Start Of A Love Triangle?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 13 tease Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will bond and explore a possible romance. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will not like her almost ex-husband cozying up to Hilary, someone who she completely despises. Lily cannot stand that Hilary has married and divorced her father and brother. So, she would not like Cane seeing Hilary.

According to Soap Central, Cane deals with Juliet’s (Laur Allen) death and makes plans for his son’s future. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he wasn’t prepared to take care of the baby alone. Hilary offers her support and suggests Cane call her if he needs to talk. Apparently, he took her up on that offer because they will bond next week.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane and Hilary grow closer and it could lead to a hot hookup. Of course, the Y&R fans so not want to see Hilary sink her claws in another nice guy on the CBS soap opera. It’s a miracle that she was able to snag Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) after her shady past. Is it possible that Cane would fall for her, even though he knows it would upset Lily?

Today on #YR, Lily is blindsided by Juliet and Chelsea's past is exposed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/djvwagh8ik pic.twitter.com/98f1yeGMHs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 9, 2017

When Lily gets wind of Hilary seeing Cane, if it comes to that, there would be lots of drama. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily would probably confront Hilary and have a few choice words. In addition, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) would likely take their mother’s side. It would destroy any chance of reconciling with Lily down the road. It’s been clear in recent episodes that he would love it if Lily granted him another chance.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane probably wouldn’t cross that line. He wouldn’t want to upset Lily and ruin any progress with his family. However, Cane and Hilary could be a fresh, new pairing. Would you like to see Cane and Hilary together? If not, will Lily and Cane get back together?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

