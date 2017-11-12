‘Longmire’ Season 6: Katee Sackhoff Gives A Hint On What Fans Should Look Forward To In The Final Season

By now, fans are getting excited about the premiere of Longmire Season 6, the beloved Netflix series’ final season. Ten new episodes will start streaming on Nov. 17 and Katee Sackhoff, who plays Vic in the series, has something to share with the fans, who have been patiently waiting for Season 6.

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, while talking about her other projects, Katee Sackhoff shared the reason she didn’t accept superhero shows until The Flash. Recently, the DC comics-based TV series introduced a new villain named, Amunet Black, played by the Longmire Season 6 star. In her interview, Sackhoff revealed how she never had the time to commit to superhero projects since Longmire was still around and she wasn’t certain about its fate.

Sackhoff also went on to share that the final season of Longmire serves as an opportunity for actors to showcase what they have and give their all. As for her character, Sackhoff describes Season 6 as a “swan song” for Vic.

“This is Vic’s sort of swan song, if you will. And that’s not a spoiler. Everything that she had in her this entire six years is gonna come out in the last five episodes, so it was a fun thing for me to do because it sort of felt like six years of this pent-up energy.”

Vic’s set photo has recently been released and it looks like it may have something to do with her pregnancy. In the official Longmire Season 6 trailer, it was revealed that Vic is still hiding the fact that she’s pregnant and it looks like she doesn’t want Walt to know. In the new set photo, Sackhoff’s character, who looks concerned, seems to be in the hospital. In another photo, Vic stands by the door of the trailer, wearing scrubs. Did she check herself in the hospital?

Meanwhile, Longmire Season 6 is expected to explore more on the budding relationship between Vic and Walt (Robert Taylor). While some fans like for them to end up together, others believe that both characters are better off living separate lives. In Craig Johnson’s books, however, Vic and Walt ended up together. Previous seasons of Longmire have hinted the sexual tension between them but somehow, they seem to refuse to acknowledge it.

Also in the official Longmire Season 6 trailer, there was a scene in which Vic and Walt shared an adorable moment when Walt was telling her that he’s facing the risk of losing his land. When Walt think he’d lose everything, Vic let him know that not all will be lost, since he got her around.

What do you think will happen to Walt and Vic? What are you looking forward to in the final season?

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]