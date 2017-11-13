Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Feud Fueled By Queen? Prince William Also Stars In Real Game Of Thrones

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have faced rumors of a feud for years. With allegations ranging from Camilla not approving of Kate even before she tied the knot with Prince William to Middleton secretly pushing William to replace Queen Elizabeth rather than his father Prince Charles, the situation has turned into a very real and very royal version of Game of Thrones.

Prince Charles Earns Spotlight With Queen’s Symbolic Action

Now Queen Elizabeth herself appears to have taken a dramatic step in fueling Kate’s and Camilla’s feud over who shall take over her throne when she abdicates or passes. CNN reported that during the drama of the Remembrance Sunday celebrations, the Queen’s action involving her son Prince Charles took center stage.

“Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London’s Cenotaph ceremony.”

The symbolic act that passed the lead role in the Remembrance Sunday commemorations resulted in the 91-year-old Queen moving to the background as Prince Charles took over her long-standing traditional role. His royal mother stood on the balcony of the Foreign Office. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was by Elizabeth’s side as Prince Charles placed the wreath for her.

Closely observing her husband Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles stood with Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

As Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watched the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial take place, she was participating in an event thought to symbolize a dramatic change to come.

Camilla Parker Bowles Scores Over Kate Middleton As They Push Their Husbands To Take Throne

Despite ongoing speculation that Prince William will be the chosen one, not Prince Charles, to join Kate Middleton as the rulers of the land, the Queen’s action made it clear about her views.

“Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath…on behalf of the country, a signal of a shift in royal duties towards the heir to the throne.”

Taking the spotlight behind Prince Charles, wreaths were also placed by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry. Joining the royal family, British Prime Minister Theresa May and political leader Jeremy Corbyn took part in the event. Crowds swarmed as veterans from wars, including the Second World War, marched in a procession past the Cenotaph.

Prince William, Prince Harry Join Kate Middleton In Plot Against Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles?

For those who love a juicy story weaving intrigue with royalty, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton’s alleged plot against Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles has it all. The Mercury News reported that the royal rumors are fascinating.

“Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William (second in the line to the British throne), and brother-in-law Prince Harry are up to something.”

Kate, Harry, and William appear intent on stealing the spotlight from Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at a time when the royal family is on the verge of a dramatic transition.

Today The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry both laid a wreath in The Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.#RemembranceDay #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/rzKlHn6YM8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 12, 2017

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday and Prince Philip’s retirement from royal duties, Middleton has joined her husband and brother-in-law in charming the public.

William, Kate, And Prince Harry Push Prince Charles And Camilla Out Of Spotlight?

Despite the Queen’s symbolic act in choosing Prince Charles to place the wreath, the younger members of the royal family have succeeded in capturing the public’s attention.

“William, Kate and Harry do have some kind of campaign going. It’s a major PR offensive…that also works to push Charles to the sidelines.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have succeeded in delighting everyone with their adorable kids. With Prince Harry fascinating observers with his boldness in wooing Meghan Markle, the ginger-haired royal seems to have succeeded in his alleged plot with Kate and William to enchant the public. A new poll showed that it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, not Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, who are enjoying the highest approval ratings, according to the Express.

“Prince William, the third in line to the throne, remains the nation’s top choice.”

While Queen Elizabeth’s choice of Prince Charles to place the wreath was seen as symbolic of the plan to pass the royal crown to the next generation, not all reports have indicated that the Queen sides with Team Charles & Camilla Parker Bowles.

Queen Elizabeth Takes Sides In Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton War?

One report claimed that the Queen actually agrees with the recent approval ratings favoring Kate Middleton and Prince William, secretly preferring William to Charles. New Idea reported that Camilla Parker Bowles is angry that Prince William could win the throne rather than Charles.

“A furious Camilla is livid that William could potentially take the throne – and she’s pointing the finger of blame firmly at poor Kate.”

While Parker Bowles is allegedly blaming Kate Middleton, a senior member of the royal staff told New Idea that the ultimate decision has not yet been made.

“Everything is up in the air because the Queen and Prince Philip have lived to such a ripe old age,” revealed the staff member. “Now that the Duke of Edinburgh has retired at 96, the Queen is having to decide what is best for the fate of the institution she has spent her life protecting.”

Whose side are you on? Do you think that Kate Middleton and Prince William should take the throne, or should it be Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles?

