Mariah Carey Enjoying ‘New Chapter In Life’ And ‘Happy’ After Gastric Sleeve Surgery For Weight

Mariah Carey became a target over the course of 2017 due to her swift weight gain after her engagement to billionaire James Packer was called off by the businessman. The superstar had managed to get in top shape for her Mariah’s World reality show, as well as for her tour and for the nuptials that weren’t to be. Once that all came to an end, the diva began packing on the pounds and gave a number of lackluster performances to fans.

The ridicule and body-shaming began, which clearly was enough to cause the singer to seek surgical assistance for her weight. Recent reports, as the Inquisitr recently relayed, indicate that Carey has undergone gastric sleeve surgery to help the singer to get her weight back to what it was last year.

Since undergoing the surgery, sources indicate that Mariah is very happy and feeling like she has entered a “new chapter in life.” One insider who spoke with Entertainment Tonight also states that “she always fluctuates and it makes her upset but it’s hard for her to manage,” noting the struggle that Carey has experienced over the years with weight gain and weight loss.

Page Six was first to the story about the surgery when a source close to the star shared that the hitmaker had become “self conscious about her curves.” The publication noted that Carey first became motivated to seek medical help with her weight when she noticed that it was becoming harder for her to dance. Body-shaming by critics swiftly followed and Mariah decided the gastric sleeve surgery was the suitable choice.

Daily Mail reminds how fans have become used to Mariah’s constantly changing figure seeing as the star has been on multiple diets over the years, and indicates that fans have been very surprised by the news that the mother of two has sought surgical help.

Mariah Carey underwent weight loss surgery 6 weeks ago: "This is a new beginning for her," a source says.

As the publication reminds, gastric surgery “reduces the amount of food allowed into the stomach, making the patient feel fuller faster so that they consume less.” In previous years, such as those following the birth of Mariah and Nick Cannon’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, Carey followed the Jenny Craig diet strictly and was able to shed the weight. It’s clear that the star felt more drastic measures were necessary this time around.

