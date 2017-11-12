Trump ‘Devours’ Cheeseburger — Turns Trendsetter In Japan As Burgers Sell Out At $10 A Pop

Donald Trump eating a cheeseburger may sound like an uneventful and rather mundane event to you, as eating a cheeseburger is what millions of Americans do every day. But put Donald Trump in Japan and have him eat a cheeseburger and it turns into an event that opens the floodgates. That’s not a prediction, it has already happened during Trump’s visit to Japan.

Just ask the people of Japan, Donald Trump became a trendsetter during his recent visit to that country. Trump wasn’t eyed for his fashion choices and not for the way he wears his hair, but when it comes to his culinary tendencies — people wanted to eat what Donald Trump found appetizing. The president did more than just meet with world leaders on his tour of Asian countries last week, he also gave a business in Japan a major jump in revenue. Trump ate one of the specialty cheeseburgers prepared by a chef who owns two burger joints in Japan and his burger eating session was seen on the news and posted on social media.

As the Daily Mail reports today, Trump “devoured” a “specially cooked cheeseburger” while in Japan, which was prepared by the chef and owner of Munch’s Burger Shack Restaurants. The cheeseburger was cooked to Trump’s specifications, which is well-done for starters.

Trump conveyed just how much he enjoyed that burger and when he did it turned out to be free and very successful advertising for the burger restaurants owned by the chef who prepared Trump’s lunch. Within minutes of the Japanese people seeing Trump eat a cheeseburger, the line was out the door at the chef’s own two restaurant locations. The dining room of the restaurant in Toranomon filled up with people ready to eat what the American president had just ingested and by 2:30 p.m., they were completely sold out of burgers.

https://t.co/ak94dICx9R Trump ordered a cheeseburger with American beef. Got to love this guy! Don't get any more down to earth that this. — sobold55 (@VenomSobold55) November 8, 2017

The chef from Munch’s Burger Shack had prepared the lunch at the country club where the leaders of the two nations sat down for a business lunch, which went off without a hitch. But back at the ranch, or in this case the shack as in Munch’s Burger Shacks, that wasn’t the case. Sora News 24, reports, “the company was forced to post a Facebook message shortly after alerting customers that ‘congestion was expected’ at the restaurants due to the unexpected, sudden demand.”

Yutaka Yanagisawa whipped up lunch at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitamacountry, but back at his own two restaurants, the lines started forming. The masses wanted to eat what they watched Donald Trump “devour,” according to the Daily Mail. By 2:30 p.m. that became a problem at the Toranomon location because they ran out of burgers completely.

A $10 burger Trump ate in Japan immediately became a huge seller for the burger chain that makes it https://t.co/uH80ocynxe — Grub Street (@grubstreet) November 10, 2017

It was evident that the government of Japan did their homework on Trump because Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made sure lunch and dinner for the visiting president consisted of burgers or steaks, some of the president’s favorite foods. Abe even took to Twitter, much like Trump would, to report how the two were getting down to business over a lunch consisting of hamburgers.

So what did the people of Japan see Trump “devour” for lunch and then head to Munch’s to order? According to the Daily Mail, the American president had a $10 Colby Jack cheeseburger with fries. This was the menu offering at Munch’s Burger Shack that sold out not too long after Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister finished up their lunch.

Trump had his cheeseburger topped with lettuce and tomato and on the table bottles of Heinz Ketchup and mustard flanked the men’s plates. Trump had a soda to wash down his lunch. Once finished he deemed his cheeseburger and fries — “very good.”

[Featured Image by a katz/Shutterstock]