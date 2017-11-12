Kylie Jenner Rocking Large Engagement Ring, Planning Travis Scott Nuptials?

Kylie Jenner was spied in Los Angeles rocking a large diamond on her ring finger, fueling speculation she and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott may be planning on tying the knot.

E! Online reports the 20-year-old Jenner, who is already reported to be pregnant with Scott’s baby, recently posted a video to Snapchat proudly sporting the glitzy sparkler.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians and reality TV star has yet to officially confirm if she will soon be a mother, though she recently took to social media to offer up hints about the baby’s gender.

In one post promoting her cosmetics line, Jenner mugged for the cameras in a room filled with pink decorations.

“Let’s see how long this new shape lasts,” she wrote alongside a separate video showing off her nails.

The room also featured a pink chair, pink plastic Christmas tree, and remnants of the old pink hair Jenner sported not long ago.

“I’m still trying to grow my hair back from this…but i miss it,” she posted.

Jenner later coyly referred to all her colorful possessions, including a collection of pink purses, as “the babies.”

People magazine reports a source close to Kim Kardashian’s baby sister has previously claimed Jenner is scheduled to give birth to a baby girl sometime in February.

Earlier this month, Jenner also shared a photo on set from a photo shoot, revealing her Barbie-pink manicure and a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring.

Butterflies hold added significance for Jenner and Scott, who over the summer got matching ankle butterfly tattoos and one of Scott’s biggest hits, “Butterfly Effect,” makes prominent mention of the insect.

For her recently celebrated birthday, Scott also gifted Jenner some butterfly-themed jewelry, including a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies and two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

According to TMZ, the 28-carat piece carried a price tag somewhere around $60,000.

Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also rumored to be expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]