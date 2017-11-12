‘The Punisher’: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s New Marvel Show

Netflix’s The Punisher is set to premiere on November 17, Friday. The show stars Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, a.k.a. Frank Castle, a vigilante who, unlike Daredevil, employs violence in his campaign against crime. Bernthal first debuted as the antihero in Daredevil Season 2 and he’s about to return for his own standalone show. Here’s everything you need to know before binge-watching the first season of Netflix’s The Punisher.

Daredevil characters are joining the show

When The Punisher appeared in Daredevil Season 2, he had a lot of interaction with Karen Page, portrayed by Deborah Ann Woll. Karen, who worked as a secretary for Matt Murdock’s law firm, developed a fascination with Frank Castle and his brand of justice. She will continue to be drawn to him in The Punisher.

The show will not be complete without an ally for the titular lead. Frank has a new partner named Micro, played by David Lieberman, IGN reported. He’s a former NS analyst, who now works as The Punisher’s right-hand man and provides technical support.

Ben Barnes will play Billy Russo, who used to be Frank’s best friend when they were serving in the Special Forces. He now runs a private military corporation. Interestingly, he may or may not transform into the villain Jigsaw just like in the comics.

The main antagonist to Bernthal’s Frank is Rawlins, portrayed by Paul Schulz. He’s a CIA operative who obtained information about Frank Castle while he was still working in Afghanistan. He also appears to be involved in the conspiracy that led to the death of Frank’s family.

The Punisher plot

In Daredevil Season 2, Frank Castle was introduced as a complicated and conflicted character gunning to avenge the death of his wife and two children. In The Punisher, viewers get to delve deeper into Frank’s life and his mission.

“This is a real piece about grief; it’s about pain,” Bernthal told Variety about the series. Executive producer Jeph Loeb added that fans will see how vulnerable Frank can be and what his limits are. The Punisher is a character that is entirely human, not someone who’s bulletproof, thus stripping the show of every supernatural element that was present in other Marvel shows on Netflix.

Different from other Marvel shows

Netflix’s The Punisher is going to be completely different from other Marvel shows that have already hit the streaming giant. Given the character’s nature, the show is expected to be more brutal and violent, and yet more relatable at the same time.

Director Stephen Sufjik, in an interview with Combat Radio, described the show as an “adult drama” and less of a show about superheroes. “There are no superpowers. You know the Punisher is a character who is based on vengeance, fundamentally,” Sufjik said.

All 13 episodes of The Punisher Season 1 will premiere on Netflix on November 17.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images]