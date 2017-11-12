‘Saturday Night Live’ Calls Out One Of Its Own With Multiple References To Louis C.K. Scandal

Saturday Night Live tackled the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood in multiple sketches this week, and a former writer of one of the most show’s popular segments became the butt of the joke. Comedian Louis C.K., who hosted Saturday Night Live four times and worked as a writer alongside Robert Smigel on the famous “TV Funhouse” shorts, was carefully called out in an episode filled with references to the sex scandals in the entertainment industry.

Louis C.K. recently admitted that the stories about his sexual misconduct, which include masturbating in front of female co-workers, are all true. But the comedian’s ill-worded apology fell on deaf ears. And now, Saturday Night Live host Tiffany Haddish, the first-ever black female comedian in SNL’s 42-year-history, wasted no time in referencing the Louis C.K. scandal. While she didn’t mention C.K. by name, Haddish’s monologue included a segment titled “Tiff’s Tips.” One of Tiff’s tips seemed to be aimed directly at Louis C.K., who stood on the Saturday Night Live stage at Studio 8-H just six months prior.

“Listen, fellas,” Haddish advised her male audience. “Listen. If you got your thing-thing out and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong. You’re in the wrong.”

You can see Tiffany Haddish’s Saturday Night Live monologue below.

Even before Tiffany Haddish’s SNL monologue, Louis C.K. was mentioned, this time by name, in the show’s cold open. In the show’s opening sketch about Alabama’s disgraced Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, SNL regular Beck Bennett, who was in character as Vice President Mike Pence, said, “Even I heard about Louis C.K. and I’m not allowed to watch TV. I’m only allowed to listen to it.” Later in the sketch, Kate McKinnon (playing Jeff Sessions) referenced Louis C.K.’s now-scrapped film, I Love You, Daddy.

And it’s no surprise that the Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” segment also showed no mercy to Louis C.K. While his name was not mentioned, his face was. Photos of Louis C.K. flashed on the screen as anchor Colin Jost talked about “sex monsters” in the headlines.

“It’s a good weekend to stay inside, since it’s 20 degrees out and everyone you’ve ever heard of is a sex monster,” Jost said as photos of Louis C.K., Roy Moore, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey flashed on the screen.

Jost referred to Moore and C.K. once again with, “How are we still surprised that someone who puts up the Ten Commandments everywhere doesn’t actually follow them? What’s next? The guy who always jokes about masturbating wasn’t actually joking about masturbating?”

Louis C.K.’s history with SNL was not supposed to end like this. For years, the Louie star worked along Robert Smigel as a co-writer for the show’s animated “TV Funhouse” segment. Louis first hosted SNL exactly five years ago, on November 3, 2012. The comic returned to Studio 8-H on March 29, 2014, May 16, 2015, and, most recently, on April 8, 2017.

Louis C.K. also previously auditioned to be a regular player on Saturday Night Live. While the audition didn’t go his way, it directly led C.K. to his first TV writing job with Smigel, a former SNL writer working for Conan O’Brien, according to Splitsider. From 1997 until 2007, Louis C.K. juggled his stand-up comedy career as he helped co-write the animated “TV Funhouse” sketches, which included the animated shorts “Shazzang” and “The X-Presidents,” as well as a spoof on the popular Peanuts cartoons.

Louis C.K. has lost multiple TV and movie deals in the aftermath of his admitted sexual misconduct, so it would be surprising to ever see him as a host on Saturday Night Live in the future. With four previous SNL hosting gigs under his belt, the comedian will likely never make it to the show’s coveted Five-Timers Club.

[Featured Image by Will Heath/NBC]