‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of Nov 13: Operation Drew Begins, Search For Oscar’s Father Continues

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of November 13 will focus on Operation Drew. Jason (Billy Miller) will have a new set of instructions for Curtis. Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) will ask for Robin Scorpio’s help to resolve the mystery. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will face another tough week while Nelle (Chloe Lanier) overhears an interesting conversation. Carly will question Oscar about the mysterious project he was working on with Josslyn.

Identity War Continues

General Hospital spoilers tease the DNA test results will make Patient 6’s mission to take back his identity as Jason Morgan more difficult. Jason will feel desperate. He wants to find immediate proof that Patient Six is Drew. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will feel conflicted. She loves the current version of Jason, but she might still have feelings for Stone Cold Jason. Franco (Roger Howarth) will talk about Drew, but he will leave and not reveal everything. Given the circumstances, Jason and Patient 6 will look for other ways to prove their claim.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will feel thankful for having a competent man like Curtis. Jason wants to believe Sam will take his side too, but he can’t help but feel threatened because of Patient 6. Meanwhile, Patient 6 and Sonny will pursue the lead from Dr. Klein. Andre’s involvement might come to light, but there’s a good chance Robin will help them out. General Hospital spoilers tease, Sonny and Patient 6 will ask her about the current Jason. She could provide significant clues which can be used to prove that the man is Drew not Jason.

Oscar’s Parents

Carly will be a busybody, and spoilers tease she will question Oscar about his secret project. Josslyn is helping Oscar look for his father, and they want to keep it secret. Oscar needs to choose his words carefully to dodge Carly’s probing questions. Carly will give him a hard time and she can’t help but feel concerned since Josslyn and Oscar are spending a lot of time in each other’s company. After all, she has no idea about the identity of Oscar’s parents. Spoilers tease Oscar will find a way to avoid Carly’s inquiries about his parents.

Finding your purpose is made that much more difficult when someone else says they're you. An emotional #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CPXO8TXw7m — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 10, 2017

Interesting Schemes

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have a few tricks up her sleeve. She wants to find a way to free Julian, and she doesn’t mind blackmailing Valentin to make it happen. General Hospital spoilers reveal she will find out Valentin paid for Olivia Jerome’s fees, and she will approach Valentin with this intel. In exchange for his assistance, she will not say anything about his involvement with Liv.

At the Floating Rib, Nelle will run into Michael who seems to be less hostile towards her. Based on the latest General Hospital spoilers, Nelle will also learn something interesting after eavesdropping on a conversation. This information will help her come up with another scheming.

