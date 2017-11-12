‘LPBW’: Jacob Roloff, Girlfriend Spend Saturday Morning With Mom Amy, Fans Go Crazy Over His Hair

Jacob Roloff and his girlfriend Isabel Rock spent Saturday morning having breakfast at his mom Amy’s place. The young couple munched on some pancakes specially made by the Little People, Big World matriarch.

Amy made Jacob and Izzy some Pumpkin Spice pancakes, one of the popular products from Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

“I’m so glad you guys are here,” Amy said in the short video she took of Jacob and Izzy. “It’s so fun to cook you Saturday morning breakfast. I love having you guys here. I love having people at my house.”

Jacob and Izzy were getting their fill of pancakes before they headed off somewhere, according to Amy. This is likely why the two were wearing jackets while having their breakfast.

A few fans thought that the two felt a bit awkward while Amy was shooting them. Another said Jacob and Izzy looked annoyed. Some fans were also torn with the voice Amy used in the video. There were some who thought Amy was a bit annoying and fake while others said they loved her “phone voice.” Another called Amy out for always trying to sell something, particularly her Little Kitchen products.

Some fans couldn’t help but talk about Jacob’s hair. Jacob has let his hair grow and his look didn’t sit well with some of Amy’s followers.

A great start to my Saturday morning – making Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen Pumpkin Spice pancakes for Jacob and Isabel! More goodies go to www.amyjroloff.com. Have a wonderful weekend. #amyssecondact #amyroloffslittlekitchen A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:50am PST

One said that Jacob looked like a homeless person while another compared him to a wolf. The latter said that Jacob is such a handsome guy but his long hair hides his face and makes him look like a wolf. The fan also said that she was glad that Jacob is back and his “rebellious streak is over.” After the fan was reprimanded by other followers for being rude to Jacob, she defended herself by saying that Amy’s Facebook page is “a page to say your opinions” and that people are “allowed to state [their opinions] on these posts.”

“It’s not [a] space for opinion,” one fan said. “It’s Amy’s page. I seriously doubt she wants anyone criticizing her son or his hair, just as any of us wouldn’t want someone saying something rude about someone we love.”

Other fans also came to Jacob and Amy’s defense. Many of them reminded others that if they don’t have anything good to say, then don’t say anything at all. Other followers explained that Amy’s social media account is not a space for opinions.

Jacob is not the only member of the Roloff family who’s been criticized for their long hair. Older brother Jeremy has also let his hair grow and not a few voiced their dislike for it. When Audrey posted a photo of the couple on their way to a concert date, a number of her followers commented on Jeremy’s long hair.

Amy and other members of the Roloff family have been posting a lot more photos of Jacob lately. The frequent sightings have led some people to speculate that Jacob is coming back to Little People, Big World, with Izzy in tow.

There have been no official announcements from TLC or anyone from the Roloff clan that Jacob is back on the show. For now, fans of Jacob will have to make do with the social media posts and updates from Amy and the rest.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]