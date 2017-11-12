Chris Hemsworth Responds To Jack Black’s ‘Immigrant Song’ Challenge

On November 9, Jack Black posted a video to Instagram in which he challenged Chris Hemsworth to a rock battle over the use of “Immigrant Song” in his new movie Thor: Ragnarok. According to Black, Thor took the song from School of Rock and a scene in which the actor could be seen rocking out to the song while driving. After a relatively short wait, fans and Jack Black have finally gotten a response to the challenge from Chris Hemsworth.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Hemsworth actually responded to the other actor and acknowledged that the movie did, in fact, steal the song from School of Rock. As ComicBook reported, Chris Hemsworth had no problem owning up to the apparent theft of “Immigrant Song” and answering Black’s call to action.

Hemsworth tells Black in his video that he is “guilty as charged,” and that he has been found out. The Thor actor shares that originally they wanted to use a song from Tenacious D, but pointed to one of the lyrics in the song in which Jack Black sings, “this is not the greatest song in the world,” which led to them deciding to instead go with a different track, specifically “Immigrant Song” from Led Zeppelin.

Chris Hemsworth then quoted Oscar Wilde in the video, saying that “talent borrows and genius steals,” and reminding the other actor that he, in fact, stole the song too, so he feels that they are both actually guilty of doing the very same thing. However, while Hemsworth might have pointed out that they both did the same thing in using “Immigrant Song” in their movies, he acknowledges that he has now been challenged to a “battle of the jams,” although he does not seem to know exactly what that means.

Even though Chris Hemsworth does not seem to know exactly what Jack Black means by his challenge, the Thor actor seems ready for whatever the other man throws his way. In fact, Hemsworth even goes through a list of a few different types of jams, like the kind one puts on toast or even “general jamming.” While he may not know what it is that Black wants from him, Chris Hemsworth lets the other man know that he is ready to answer his challenge. In fact, Hemsworth tells Black just to let him know what he wants and he will be there.

With Jack Black having already posted his own apparent entry in his challenge against Chris Hemsworth, fans will have to wait and see what happens next. While Hemsworth certainly seems ready to battle it out against Black, he also might need some guidance in figuring out exactly how to answer the challenge that has been set before him.

