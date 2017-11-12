The Weeknd Getting Back At Selena Gomez By Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Yovanna Ventura? See Pics!

The Weeknd appears like he’s trying to exact revenge on Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber for that matter, as he was spotted dating the Bieb’s ex, Yovanna Ventura, on two separate occasions.

As reported by Hollywood Life, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye, 27) was spotted getting cozy with Ms. Ventura, 21, on November 10. As seen in recently released photos, Justin Bieber’s ex was sitting in the backseat of the car Abel was driving.

An unnamed insider for US Weekly also claims that The Weeknd and Yovanna Ventura were spotted holding hands for most of French Montana’s 33rd birthday celebration in the celebrant’s posh Beverly Hills home.

“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” the source said. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

The source adds that the two were putting on the PDA, so much so that the “Starboy” hitmaker appears as if he wants the whole world to know that he’s dating Bieber’s former flame.

“He was parading her around,” witnesses claimed. “He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

The Weeknd was spotted on a date last night with none other than one of Justin Bieber's former flames! https://t.co/IYQgrbFsbW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 11, 2017

As such, there’s now ongoing speculation that The Weeknd was trying to exact revenge on Selena Gomez for getting back with Justin Bieber not long after they ended their 10-month romance.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez started dating in January, with the couple making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York in May. Gomez was also frequently seen attending many of the musician’s “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” dates around the world.

Abel and Selena didn’t talk much about their relationship in public but were often seen being affectionate with each other, especially during a Harper’s Bazaar event in New York in September where they were seen kissing and holding hands.

Both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd weren’t shy about taking to their social media to share their precious moments together with their followers.

On October 30, fans of the former couple were shocked and distraught when photos of Selena Gomez and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber attending church together emerged online. Other photos show the two rekindling their romance by biking around Los Angeles.

The Weeknd is the one who ended his relationship with Selena Gomez… but was it Justin Bieber's fault? pic.twitter.com/5Nr5kPTrYX — TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2017

Meanwhile, just when people were beginning to get used to the fact that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are no more, the “It Ain’t Me” singer did something on social media that threw fans into a new frenzy: liking one of Abel’s recent Instagram photos. The Instagram post in question was a photo of the musician himself taken from French Montana’s birthday party.

As such, wild theories emerged suggesting that Selena is still not completely over Abel and that there’s still a chance that the two will end up getting back together.

Cooler heads are suggesting it’s because the former couple broke up on amicable terms and still see each other as friends.

Feel free to share your thoughts. Is The Weeknd already over Selena Gomez? Or, is he still upset that she’s now seeing her ex Justin Bieber?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Kevin Winter/Getty Images]