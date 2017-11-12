‘Days Of Our Lives’ November Sweeps Spoilers Tease Vivian Alamain Return, Tyler Christopher’s Character

Days of our Lives November sweeps are promising big storylines for viewers. The latest spoilers have every DOOL fans excited about what’s to come on the NBC soap, as former characters make their way back to Salem to cause trouble.

Warning: Days of our Lives spoilers below. Do not read unless you want to know what lies ahead on the soap opera.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, November sweeps will bring drama, heartbreak, chaos, deception, and big returns. One of the characters returning to Salem this fall will be Vivian Alamain, played by actress Louise Sorel. Longtime fans of the soap will remember Vivian all too well, as she’s been known to cause a lot of complications for many Salem residents.

While Vivian’s storyline has yet to be revealed, but her return is highly anticipated by Days of our Lives fans. Vivian always brings some sort of drama and dismay with her when she returns to Salem, and this time will likely not be any different. However, it seems that Vivian will also bring something else with her; a new character. Soap actor Tyler Christopher will soon be seen in Salem, and may DOOL fans believe his character will be making his way to town with Vivian.

While Tyler Christopher’s character has yet to be revealed, many Days of our Lives fans believed that he will be playing the role of Vivian’s nephew, Nikolas Alamain. However, DOOL head writer, Ron Carlivati, has revealed in the past that the actor will be playing a brand new character, and that viewers will get a big key to Vivian’s return, and Tyler Christopher’s character, when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Carlivati promises fans that something big is going to happen as Salem celebrates the new year, but that he wants it all to stay under wraps for now as fans try and guess what is in store for Days in 2018.

“I always think of New Year’s Eve as a great time to have something big happen at midnight, so that is kind of a key to the return of Vivian and the entrance of Tyler, and I am wanting it to remain somewhat of a mystery for now of who he will be. But he is the first new character I have created here,” Carlivati previously told Soap Hub.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Are you happy that Vivian Alamain is returning to Salem, and bringing Tyler Christopher’s character with her?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]