‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady Returns To Salem When She’s Needed The Most

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a major character will return this month. Fans will finally see Ciara Brady back in Salem after she left town following some personal issues. Ciara headed to Asia to spend time with her brother, Shawn Brady, and her sister-in-law, Belle Black. Now she’s returning, and it looks like she will be needed when she finally comes back.

Warning: Major Days of Our Lives spoilers below!

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, Ciara Brady will officially make her way back to Salem in November. The fan favorite character will return to some some sad news and tragedy, and it looks like her loved ones will need her to help them get through all that has been going on since she left town.

Of course, the person who will be the most excited to see Ciara will be her mother, Hope Brady. Days of Our Lives viewers know that Hope and Ciara have always been very close, and she’s missed her daughter very much. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hope and her fiance Rafe will end their engagement after months of being on the rocks. Hope will likely be devastated by the breakup, but if she finds out that Rafe has been getting intimate with his ex-wife, Sami Brady, she’ll be even more heartbroken. It seems that having Ciara home will help lighten the mood when it comes to Hope’s internal pain.

Meanwhile, Ciara will come home to the tragic news that her best friend and ex-boyfriend, Theo Carver, has been gravely injured. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo will end up paralyzed after JJ Deveraux shot him believing he was a fleeing criminal. Ciara and Theo have been best friends since they were small children, and have even been in love with one another.

DOOL fans may remember that after Ciara and Theo split, and he began dating her niece, Claire Brady, Ciara was very upset about losing Theo as a boyfriend. The heartbreak was a main reason why she left Salem for Asia. Now Ciara’s return will likely do Theo a lot of good. He’ll be happy to see her, and she will know just what to say to help him during this tough time. She’ll probably also be able to make Theo’s girlfriend, Claire, feel better about his prognosis.

However, Days of Our Lives fans expecting to see Vivian Jovanni return to the role of Ciara Brady will be disappointed. Actress Victoria Konefal has taken over the role and will debut later this month.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Are you glad Ciara Brady is returning to Salem?

[Featured Image by Victoria Konefal/Instagram]