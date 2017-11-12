Trump reacts to Kim calling him ‘an old lunatic’

Apparently the US President, Donald Trump is unhappy with alleged remarks by the North Korean foreign ministry referring to him as ‘an Old lunatic’. The statement by the North Korea’s foreign ministry has not gone down well with the US President. Trump (71) is twice Kim’s age (33), and both leaders have been engaged in a war of words since Trump came to office.

North Korea has continued to test missiles at will, causing the US President and the world some concern. North Korea continues to defy the UN and has conducted six nuclear tests. The North Korean leader has boasted that they have missiles capable of reaching the US mainland. However, Kim’s conjecture has not been verified and has been brushed off by the US. Regardless, the US President has not been pleased with the North Korean threat and continues to take the aggressive stance.

Kim remains a threat to world peace, but world leaders believe that confrontation should be the last option. But the arrival of Trump has made the issue with North Korea, even more, volitile, with both leaders making threats and counter threats. North Korea in a recent statement on Saturday said.

This was in reaction to Trump’s warning to North Korea not to underestimate the United States in a speech to South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday.

The US President Donald J. Trump on his Twitter and Facebook pages reacted to the statement by North Korea saying.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

However, Trump is not all about war and confrontation as he reiterates that a possible friendship with the North Korean leader Kim is still on the table. This is not the first time both leaders have traded words, Trump once called Kim ‘rocket man’ and Kim reacted by calling him ‘dotard’. A war of words is safer than an actual war; the North Korean issue is one of the most difficult situations in world politics.

Finding a diplomatic solution to this problem could be one of the highlights of Trump’s achievement as President. After Trump’s visit to China, President Xi has agreed to increase sanctions on North Korea but it is difficult to say if more sanctions will make a difference to Kim Jung-un.

