‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen DiMera Lives, What’s Her Connection To Will And Susan?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that November is going to be huge in Salem. There will be so much going on, that fans will not want to miss a minute of the action. One of the biggest moments of the month will be the return of Kristen DiMera.

Warning: Days of Our Lives spoilers below.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, Kristen DiMera is officially alive. Although DOOL fans watched as Marlena and Kristen struggled, and Kristen fall out of a high window, her body was never found. She is currently presumed dead, but much like other members of the DiMera family, she has seemingly risen from the grave and is ready to cause trouble in Salem.

In a newly released promo for Days of Our Lives‘ November storylines, Kristen DiMera is seen laughing eerily as she is in Susan Banks’ house. Kristen is seen in the room where Will has been living, with the letters “EJ” hung on the wall. As many DOOL viewers already know, Susan has brainwashed Will into thinking that he is EJ DiMera, and that she is his mother. However, some fans believe that may not be the case at all.

Many Days of Our Lives fan theories point to the fact that Susan actually has nothing to do with Will being brought back from the dead, or brainwashed. In fact, they believe that Susan was Kristen in disguise the entire time. Longtime viewers of the NBC soap opera know that this wouldn’t be the first time the two women had swapped places. Back in the ’90s Susan locked away Kristen and took her place as John Black’s fiance. Her evil plan was discovered on their wedding day, and Susan later left Salem with her son, Elvis (EJ).

Cheers to the weekend! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jls0JNGUK4 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 16, 2017

Now it seems that the tables may have been turned, and that Kristen was masquerading as Susan. If this theory is true, Kristen likely has an even bigger plan in mind, and it could involve Brady Black and his son, Tate. DOOL fans may remember that Kristen had stolen Tate from Theresa Donovan’s womb when he was just an embryo. If she returns to Salem, she may want the child she formerly raised as a baby back, and chaos will likely ensure.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Are you glad Kristen DiMera is returning?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]