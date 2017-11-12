‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & Rafe Sleep Together As Things Get Heated In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for November sweeps have fans talking. Things are getting heated in Salem with extra drama, mystery, deception, and of course Salem’s couples. It looks like Sami Brady’s return to town will have at least one person happy to reunite with her as she continues to fight for her son, Will.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, Sami Brady and Rafe Hernandez will be working closely together to try and figure out exactly what happened to her son, Will, when he was resurrected from the dead and brainwashed to believe he was Susan Banks’ son, EJ DiMera. As many DOOL fans know, Sami and Rafe used to be married and have always carried a special place in their hearts for each other.

Now, the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami and Rafe will take their relationship to the bedroom. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rafe and his fiance, Hope Brady, who also happens to be Sami’s aunt, will be on the rocks. Their relationship has been struggling for months, and Rafe will finally address the fact that Hope can’t get over her love for her late husband, Bo Brady. When the couple decides to call it quits, Rafe will seek comfort with Sami, and things will get heated between them.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope and Rafe argue over how she's handling her new position.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/9NzgclTKYn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 17, 2017

Sami and Rafe have a very long history together, and Rafe has been one of the people who has helped her the most when she’s found herself in trouble. Now that Sami knows Will is alive, Rafe will put pressure on Susan for answers. Sami obviously feels comfortable with Rafe, and when they seek comfort in each other they’ll end up in bed together, but will it be a huge mistake? If Hope finds out about the former spouses hitting the sheets, she will likely be devastated.

As for Days of Our Lives fans who were hoping that Sami Brady may reconnect romantically with her other ex-husband, Lucas Horton, during her time back in Salem, it looks like they’ll be disappointed. Meanwhile, Lucas and Chloe will reportedly grow closer and likely also find a love connection in one another.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers about Sami and Rafe?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]