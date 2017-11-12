‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope And Rafe Break Up, As She Can’t Get Over Bo Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for November sweeps have one fan-favorite couple splitting. Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez have been going through a very rough patch as of late, and it seems that DOOL fans will soon see the couple call it quits.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez may never get to walk down the aisle together. In an upcoming episode, viewers will see Hope and Rafe get into yet another disagreement about work, life, and everything in between. During the argument, the subject will change to their relationship, and of course why Hope doesn’t seem to want to fully commit to their engagement by setting a wedding date and planning the big day.

As many Days of Our Lives viewers know, Hope and Rafe have been engaged for months now, but they have made no progress on their wedding plans. Hope has been pushing it off, and now that she has the high powered, and demanding job of police commissioner, she seems to be even less interested in her relationship with Rafe. Hope will tell her fiance that there is something that has been holding her back from fully trusting anyone with her heart again, and when he questions her about what they may be, she’ll play coy with him.

Happy birthday to the beautiful and talented @kristianalfonso! Thank you for giving us Hope. ❤️ #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

However, Rafe and Days of Our Lives watchers know that Hope’s heart has ever only truly and fully belonged to one person, her former husband Bo Brady. Bo and Hope were reunited two years ago when Bo was freed from the prison he was being held in, but as he returned to Salem, just in time to stop Hope from being murdered by an Aiden Jennings look alike, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Sadly, Bo’s life could not be saved, and although they got to spend his final moments together, Hope has yet to fully move on from losing the love of her life. Rafe will bring up Bo’s name, and it seems he’ll be right when he insists that Hope’s heart still belongs to her late husband.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hope and Rafe will break up, which could lead to some interesting new developments in Rafe’s love life. However, it’s unclear whether or not the couple will be able to work through their issues and finally get married.

