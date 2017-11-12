Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player To Record Triple-Double, Passing LeBron James

On Saturday night, NBA history was made by Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 NBA Draft pick became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. Ball, who has been criticized quite a bit in the early part of the season, surpassed former record-holder LeBron James in the history books. Here’s the latest on Lonzo’s record-setting stat line from Saturday’s Lakers game and what’s up next for the Los Angeles rookie.

It was reported by ESPN during Saturday night’s game that Lonzo Ball set the record at 20-years-and-15-days-old against the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James had previously set the record when 20-years-and-20-days-old back when he was just beginning his superstar journey in the league. For Ball, he was able to achieve the state line early in the fourth quarter against the Bucks.

Early in the fourth, Ball hauled in his 10th rebound of the game. That went along with his 13 points and 11 assists at the time to give him the triple-double for the first time in his career. He’d previously flirted with the impressive stat line in a few other games, but never managed to record one until tonight. Still, he now has his name in the record books and his career is just starting to unfold.

20 years and 15 days old. Lonzo has now passed LeBron as the youngest player in the NBA with a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/PizNUteLaj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2017

Ball finished the game with 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately, his Lakers lost, 98-90, to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. “The Greek Freak” recorded a game of 33 points and 15 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to victory. Ball’s rookie teammate, Kyle Kuzma, added 21 points and eight rebounds in the losing effort for the Lakers.

There has been plenty of criticism doled out for the Lakers’ rookie through just the first 12 games of his career. Questions have risen over whether he’ll be able to change up his shooting style in order to consistently make shots. In addition, there’s been debate over whether he’s a true leader and aggressive enough on the court.

Lonzo Ball posts a double-double (11 PTS, 10 ASTS) in the 1st half for the @Lakers!#LakeShow – 49 / #FearTheDeer – 51 pic.twitter.com/HgLzZtDOxw — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2017

Ball had previously been compared to former All-Star point guard Jason Kidd, who now coaches for the Milwaukee Bucks. It took Kidd 68 games to get his first triple-double, but he is third all-time in NBA history for the number of triple-doubles achieved during his career with 107. LeBron James is No. 7 on the triple-double list with 56, while reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder is fourth with 83 for his career so far.

A lot of the criticism placed on Lonzo Ball has been due to his outspoken father, LaVar Ball. Lonzo’s father proclaimed his son would be better than several stars, including Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant, while also making claims that Lonzo would lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs this season. As of this report, the Lakers are 5-8 after losing tonight’s game to the Milwaukee Bucks.

[Featured Image by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images]