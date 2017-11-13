Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Shows Off Tiny Waist After Shedding Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss has instantly made her a fashion icon for plus size women. While the Ghostbusters actress used to just go with clothes that would fit her, she now chooses the ones that would compliment her new slimmer figure. In fact, the Saturday Night Live star just recently showed off her tiny waist while getting her caffeine-fix in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress may be one of the least expected celebrities that fashion lovers would get their inspiration from, but Melissa McCarthy has definitely stepped up her game after reportedly dropping over 75 pounds. The Gilmore Girls actress ditched her oversized clothes for a well-fitted, chic ensemble.

The funny actress used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now Melissa McCarthy is opting for outfits that would show off her impressive body transformation.

Melissa McCarthy was spotted grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles, wearing a button-down denim top, tucked inside a flowy, chiffon skirt that flaunted her tiny waist. She then finished up her look with an army green jacket, a pair of Gucci sneakers, and a black studded handbag.

The funny actress opted for a make-up free face for the specific outing. Melissa McCarthy also showed off her much slimmer face by keeping her brown tresses in a high bun.

This shoot was sooo fun!! My favorite jumpsuit!!! Thanks @bust_magazine A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight, her body transformation is a result of her dedication and hard work to achieve what she has now.

When it comes to body goals, Melissa McCarthy’s name was probably not included on the list. However, the fashion designer is trying to turn that around with her amazing weight loss and now people are starting to search her name on the internet to know her diet secrets.

Melissa McCarthy did everything right while in the process of losing weight. The Bridesmaids actress hired a trainer after realizing that working out in the gym alone was not going to work out for her. She also credits her weight loss by not starving herself but eating healthier options instead.

Although Melissa McCarthy has lost a lot of weight, the Ghostbusters star has previously revealed that the best part of her weight loss journey is to finally feel like herself.

On my way to @HSN with the new @MelissaMccarthySeven7 collection, and some exciting surprises! Tune in tomorrow and see what we're up to #McCarthyOnHSN A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

