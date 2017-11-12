‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian Reveal Shocker, Victor Finally Exposes Christian’s Real Daddy?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) won’t be able to wish all his problems away, even if he wants too. His father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) knows a secret so shocking that it could blow up Nick’s whole life and cause him to lose custody of his sweet son, Christian.

According to Soap Central, Victor could disrupt Nick’s happiness by revealing a shocker about his son, Christian. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea and Victor know a secret about Christian’s paternity and have agreed never to tell anyone. Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) is Christian’s biological father.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick donated his inheritance to charity. It was something that bothered Victor, maybe even more than having to pay his children $500 million after the lawsuit. The latest shocker is Nick decided to walk away from the Underground.

Nick upset Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) that he doesn’t want to head the Underground. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick intends to pursue another career path and get out of the nightclub business. He encouraged Noah to continue and to ask Victor if he needed financial help.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick offered Noah the whole insurance settlement to rebuild the bar, but Noah isn’t sure if he wanted to continue without his dad by his side.

In Nick’s mind, he is distancing himself from Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor bought the liquor vendor that supplies the Underground’s alcohol. Nick believes that Victor is trying to find a way to control him.

Victor and Chelsea decided that unless it is necessary they should not reveal Christian’s true paternity to him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they made this decision to protect his feelings. They know he would be devastated to hear that the toddler isn’t his biological son.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has nearly forgotten about the secret. She rarely thinks about it and doesn’t want Nick ever to find out the truth. However, Victor has not forgotten about it by any means. The Mustache is patiently waiting for the perfect time to drop the bombshell and get the ultimate revenge on Nick.

Do you think Victor will ever tell Nick the truth about Christian’s paternity?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]