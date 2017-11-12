First Public Photos Of Beyonce’s Twins Surface, Rumi And Sir Are Growing Fast

The first public photos of Rumi and Sir Carter have been revealed, and the babies are as cute as to be expected. Paparazzi caught Beyonce with her twins and mother, Tina Knowles, in Miami today and everyone was all smiles.

Beyonce shared a photo of Rumi and Sir on Instagram one month after their birth, and today’s photos mark the second time the world got a glimpse of the little ones. The 5-month-old babies were with big sister Blue Ivy and dad Jay-Z at a mansion in Miami.

The Daily Mail snapped the elusive string of photos which can be seen here. Beyonce can be seen carrying Rumi, while Sir is passed back and forth between grandmothers Tina and Gloria Carter.

Sir appears to have his hair trimmed down, while Rumi boasts a full head of dark hair adorned with a white bow. Beyonce appears extremely happy and grins while snuggling with her babies. The mother-of-three is donning a multi-colored floral one piece with a large blue shirt wrapped around her waist. The singer also boasted a pink peplum top with matching pants and a black dress throughout the day.

At one point, Rumi and Sir are wearing the same outfit, and it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between them.

Proud papa Jay is smiling cheek to cheek in one photo as he carries on a conversation with his wife. The “99 Problems” rapper sported a white Paradise Lost T-shirt with blue and black shorts.

Five-year-old Blue Ivy was as happy as can be wearing a pink and white polka-dot romper while rocking adorable braided pigtails.

The “Single Ladies” singer traveled with her family to Florida for Jay’s concert Saturday night at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Sir and Rumi were born on June 13 at 5:13 a.m. according to TMZ. Rumi made her debut first, with Sir following shortly after. Beyonce’s pregnancy was one of the most closely watched in entertainment history, and the “Halo” singer kept the birth top secret. For weeks fans were speculating if Beyonce had the twins, as she disappeared from the spotlight.

Queen Bey shared her babies with the world one month after their birth on Instagram. The photo is the second-most liked Instagram post of all time, behind her pregnancy announcement photo posted a little over five months earlier.

Now that the paparazzi have revealed the twins, it’s possible Beyonce could share a photo of Rumi and Sir on Instagram. Here’s hoping.

