Jazz Jennings Responds To Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Being Fired From TLC

It was recently announced that TLC has cut ties with Derick Dillard and will no longer be featuring him on their hit series Counting On. The announcement came on their social media following Derick’s most recent attack on I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings, in which Derick again misgendered her and said that he was saddened TLC had her show on the same network he appears on.

Jazz Jennings, who suffers from depression among other issues due to constant bullying, is shrugging the situation off in a move wise beyond her years. Instead of dwelling on Derick’s ignorant comments, Jazz has chosen to take the situation in stride.

“In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love,” she stated on her social media.

TLC has made it abundantly clear that they do not agree with Derick’s words about Jazz, and because of that, he will no longer be featured on any show on the network.

Derick Dillard attacked Jazz in the past, stating that just because she feels like a girl does not make it so. He then went as far in the recent past to state that Jazz’s parents are taking advantage of her.

Some Counting On fans have voiced their distaste for TLC’s decision to fire Derick, saying that he was just stating his opinion and spreading God’s word. They have also said that it is unfair for him to be fired when he is “just sharing the truth.”

However, many others have applauded TLC’s decision to cut Derick out of the show, especially since so many people demanded this after he launched his original attack against Jazz.

Derick Dillard was rumored to have been fired from SOS Ministries in Central America for some of his outspoken views on Twitter, in addition to a host of other issues the organization allegedly had with both him and his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard.

The TLC star has not yet commented on his firing from the network, but continues to speak out about “Jazz’s lifestyle.” He is currently raising $10,000 from fans in order to attend a missionary school in Arkansas. His attempt to raise money was not met well by his followers.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram and Lars Nikki/Getty Images]